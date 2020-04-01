Blaine County’s coronavirus case number jumped by 39 overnight Monday into Tuesday, the largest one-day increase since the outbreak began.
As of 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, Blaine County has 187 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the South Central Public Health District. At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, the total stood at 148.
The increase comes as testing slows following an initial wave at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center’s drive-thru screening station in Ketchum. According to Joy Prudek, the hospital’s public relations manager, sample collection at the facility has dropped since the drive-thru popped up on March 17. From March 17-21, Prudek said, about 120 cars went through the drive-thru per day, and of those roughly 600 individuals, 60 to 70 percent had samples collected for testing. From March 22-26, about 95 cars went through the drive-thru per day, though Prudek said she did not have estimates of samples collected during those five days. From March 27-30, about 47 cars drove through the sample collection center per day, and of the approximately 188 people, 46 percent had samples collected for COVID-19 testing.
Prudek said no definite conclusions can be drawn from the recent numbers. She said the decrease in testing could indicate that many people feeling sick are assuming they have the virus and are following self-isolation rules and not seeking testing. Or, we may continue to see spikes in positive test results due to variations in the turn-around time depending on where samples are sent. A spike in lab-confirmed cases doesn’t necessarily mean more positive tests, Prudek said, just that more results returned on a certain day.
There is still uncertainty over how numbers are being tracked by the state, and whether all the cases are Idahoans, Prudek said, along with what happens to that number if an out-of-state resident traveling in the state returns home. The state’s coronavirus website states that 1,567 people have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and that number includes four Oregon residents and one Montana resident tested in Idaho. There is no indication of whether any of the commercial lab tests have been of out-of-state residents.
South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily told the Mountain Express that tests sent to commercial laboratories are not shared with the Health District unless a test result is positive.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Public Information Manager Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email to the Mountain Express on Tuesday that the most accurate data information can be found on the state’s dedicated website.
“The data provided at coronavirus.idaho.gov is what we can accurately offer for now,” Forbing-Orr said. “We understand the need for data during the pandemic, and we are working on ways to provide additional data while maintaining its integrity.”
In an email on March 25, Bodily said the continued increase of cases cannot be attributed to any one thing.
“We have community spread in Blaine County and community transmission in the state,” she said. “Each additional case brings the possibility of more spread. That’s why public health officials are urging the public to take this virus seriously and do what they can to slow the spread.”
According to the state’s coronavirus website, which draws testing numbers from the Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho had tested 5,712 people as of Monday. At that time, 415 people had tested positive for the diseases, 25 of them health-care workers.
During a statewide tele-townhall with Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said he had high hopes that the social distancing and additional restrictions being put on Idahoans will be successful enough to flatten the curve of the outbreak. According to Jeppesen, early data out of Oregon and San Francisco, Calif., which each implemented its stay-at-home orders about a week to a week and a half before Idaho’s, are seeing a slowed-down of new cases.
“We continue to follow the best science available,” Jeppesen said.
How can people of this county take all this seriously if travel is not stopped? Why should we all spend the summer in isolation because people are coming in and out of the county carrying this virus and perpetuating its growth? We need barricades and strong enforcement. Social distancing is not enough.
