Jurisdictions in the Wood River Valley are taking steps to align how they handle e-bikes, Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley said Monday.
After a discussions last week, Blaine County and Hailey are considering ordinances to match Ketchum and Sun Valley, which currently ban bikes with a wattage over 750 W, and require all e-bikes to abide by posted speed limits on the trail.
The move would streamline e-bike rules on paths that cross jurisdictions—namely, the Wood River Trail, a paved route that runs from Ketchum to Bellevue. And, clearing up regulations would allow officials to focus on another issue: violations, which have lately been on the rise.
Ketchum reports a growing number of complaints about e-bikes, related to either “high speed or close calls,” according to city staff’s presentation to the City Council on Monday.
“When we started to see [a rush of complaints] come in a couple weeks ago, I asked our police department to increase bike patrols on the path,” Riley said.
While police presence on the path has been able to curb some of the problem, the department doesn’t have enough manpower to combat the issue full time.
“We’re already stretched thin running speed patrol for regular traffic, so trying to have a dedicated presence on the bike path is tough,” said Sergeant Andrew Schiers, who works with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s Ketchum Police Team.
Ketchum councilmembers proposed a few alternatives that could help curb the issue.
“I would love to see more signage, and I think we should work with bike rental shops in town, so anyone who rents an e-bike knows that these are the rules, because that is going to be an uphill battle in terms of enforcement,” Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. She also raised the idea of speed clocks on the trail.
The Blaine County Recreation District will lead a new public education campaign, as well as work on getting new signage on the path that more clearly shows the speed limit.
“A lot of it is just common sense,” said Councilman Jim Slanetz. “There are parts of the path, for example between the golf course and Gimlet, where you have a long line of sight, and 20 miles per hour is [safe]. But if you’re by River Run or down on 4th Street and there are people and dogs, you have to go slower.”
Councilman Michael David, who serves as president of the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, noted that this issue is largely unique to Blaine County.
“The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance has been looking at this, and I can tell you that Blaine County is way ahead of the curve in terms of the amount of electric bikes on the path. It’s a small minority around the state everywhere but here,” he said.
“When I’ve been on my non e-bike south of River Run I feel like I’m the only person out there without one—and that’s been for the past few years,” said Councilwoman Amanda Breen.
Schiers noted that e-bikes are particularly attractive to older people or people with chronic health issues that prevent them from using a regular bike. He emphasized that the city wants to keep these people on the trails while making sure conditions are safe for everyone else. That’s why Blaine County and Hailey officials have discussed changing thier ordinances to match Ketchum and Sun Valley’s.
“The technology is changing so much. Early on there were classes 1, 2, and 3 of bikes, and cities were regulating based on class. As that begins to blur, we should definitely be regulating by speed, not necessarily classification,” Schiers said.
David stated his support for keeping the language on wattage in the ordinance.
“I know technology has changed a lot since the ordinance was written, but the wattage [component] is in there to prevent Teslas, golf carts and electric motorcycles from going on the path as well, so I think you have to look at it from both sides,” he said.
No concrete actions came of the discussion, but Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said that the city will “continue to monitor this issue and come back as it’s appropriate.” ￼
Pedestrians, be ready to take the idiots out. A nice shove should do the trick.
That photo is something else...
That's an "e-bike", eh? Looks basically like a step through motorcycle
This is stupid. People can go just as fast on a peddled bike as an e bike. The difference is in excelleration. The problem isn’t the e-bike itself, it’s that we have so many new people in the Valley therefore more people on the paths and trails. With that things will happen.
Simply, do no allow the sale, rental, or use of any e-bike with a trottle. Bicycles are to be peddled and motorbikes, motor scooter, and motorcycles have trottles.
