A man rides an e-bike on Sun Valley Road in Ketchum. The city allows e-bikes under 750 W.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Jurisdictions in the Wood River Valley are taking steps to align how they handle e-bikes, Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley said Monday.

After a discussions last week, Blaine County and Hailey are considering ordinances to match Ketchum and Sun Valley, which currently ban bikes with a wattage over 750 W, and require all e-bikes to abide by posted speed limits on the trail.

The move would streamline e-bike rules on paths that cross jurisdictions—namely, the Wood River Trail, a paved route that runs from Ketchum to Bellevue. And, clearing up regulations would allow officials to focus on another issue: violations, which have lately been on the rise.

22-07-29-ebike-ketchum-roland-2.jpg

A woman rides an e-bike in Ketchum.

