The Blaine County Commissioners reviewed and approved a federal ARPA fund application from the Blaine County Historical Museum in a special session on Monday.

The museum requested $15,000 to compensate for lost revenue during the pandemic.

According to a document presented to the commissioners, the museum receives funding from the county on a yearly basis but relies on donations to continue its services. The museum has seen its profitability affected significantly since the pandemic began, as a decrease in visitors and donations has impacted the museum’s ability to collect funds beyond those allocated monies from the county.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

