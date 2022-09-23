The Blaine County Commissioners reviewed and approved a federal ARPA fund application from the Blaine County Historical Museum in a special session on Monday.
The museum requested $15,000 to compensate for lost revenue during the pandemic.
According to a document presented to the commissioners, the museum receives funding from the county on a yearly basis but relies on donations to continue its services. The museum has seen its profitability affected significantly since the pandemic began, as a decrease in visitors and donations has impacted the museum’s ability to collect funds beyond those allocated monies from the county.
According to BCHM Director Rebecca Cox, the museum has also been financially impacted by the loss of its annual events, such as the Heritage Court celebrations. These events typically bring the museum about $500-$2,000 per event; due to the pandemic, these events were not held from 2020 through 2021. The Heritage Court event alone brings the museum nearly $6,000 per year, and, according to Cox, some donors even requested donations be returned when the decision was made to cancel the event in March 2020.
The BCHM elected to limit its days open but kept employees staffed, observing COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, which made revenue collecting even more difficult.
“The pandemic’s effect on the BCHM meant that we were unable to open for most of 2020, according to [Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s] emergency orders. There was monetary loss for the museum, and a decrease of visitors and fundraising events through 2020 and 2021,” Cox said.
Despite these challenges, the museum used the time to improve its collections and expand its capabilities for providing services to Blaine County residents, Cox said. According to the document, numerous access and collections care projects were completed during 2020, when the museum was closed to visitors.
“The BCHM used this opportunity to accomplish work within the museum, updating our procedures and collections, and to create a research room for the public’s use,” Cox said. “This work cost funds, and the ARPA grant will allow us to recover some of those costs and continue our work of being a resource to our community and preparing the museum for future expansion to better serve the citizens and legacy of Blaine County.” ￼
