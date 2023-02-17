The Blaine County commissioners have approved distribution of $15,000 of America Rescue Plan Act reimbursement money to the Blaine County Historical Museum.
The nonprofit museum was closed when a public state of emergency for Idaho began in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was unable to reopen until the state reached Phase IV of the Governor’s Idaho Rebounds Plan in 2021, though the museum elected to limit the days it was open. Many large projects were underway or about to begin when the pandemic broke out, resulting in a significant decrease in donations.
Between 2021 and 2022, Blaine County received $4.5 million from the America Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds program, which authorizes the county to distribute the money to entities deemed a vital public service. The county commissioners agreed to pay $15,000 to the museum during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
