The Blaine County commissioners will consider adopting a new set of airport zoning laws Tuesday, July 11, with the the goal of discouraging future high-density residential development around the airport.
The proposed code overhaul includes a map of new underlying zoning districts, each of which has its own set of development restrictions to prevent incompatible land uses and ensure the safety of people on the ground and passengers in the air.
The current Airport Vicinity Overlay District was established nearly half a century ago, with code provisions last updated in April 1977. The district map—which is so outdated that it still refers to Friedman Memorial Airport as “Gimlet Airport”—includes just two “primary safety zones” and two “secondary safety zones” on either side of the runway. Both buffer areas were created to preserve open space and limit injuries or fatalities in the event of a runway overrun.
Since the regulations took effect in 1977, all new development within the “primary safety zones” has been limited to grazing and sports fields, parks, golf courses, drainage basins and cemeteries. (The north primary zone flares out directly from the northern end of the runway, through Old Hailey to Galena Street; the south primary zone flares out from the southern end of the runway to South Woodside.)
“Secondary safety zones” were also established beyond the primary zones (on the north side, from Galena to Cobblestone Lane, and on the south side, from South Woodside to Kirtley Street), on which residential development has been permitted under certain conditions.
In January 2020—with more advanced airspace mapping technology and airport data in hand—the commissioners began working with transportation authorities to draft new underlying zoning districts. Over the next three years, they held hearings to establish the new zones and define the zones’ boundaries, taking into account FAA regulations and the effect of airport traffic patterns on neighboring land.
“Proactive planning around the airport, including effective land use zoning, will help ensure the airport system is protected and can operate for the long term, thus protecting the substantial federal, state, and local investment,” the Idaho Transportation Department’s Division of Aeronautics wrote to Blaine County in December 2020. “It is important to note that any additional residential development near the Friedman Memorial airport will be an incompatible land use.”
Included in the proposed code overhaul are severe restrictions on multifamily residential construction near the airport, as to preserve the line of sight from the control tower to all parts of the airfield; restrictions on river and wetlands restoration work, as to not attract hazardous flocks of birds; restrictions on waivers and height variances; and a requirement that all prospective buyers must be given a fair warning that that they may be exposed to aircraft noise, dust, fumes and vibrations.
The following base zoning districts have been proposed:
Runway Protection Zone (RPZ): a protective area off the runway end, trapezoidal in shape and centered about the extended runway centerline. This would be the most restrictive zone, permitting only crop land and agriculture grazing areas and prohibiting river or wetland restoration efforts.
Lateral Safety Zone (LSZ): a box extending 1,000 feet from either side of the runway centerline. This would permit cemeteries, parks and parking lots, and (with special airport permission) offices, storage and industrial facilities. Like the RPZ, river or wetland restoration work would also be prohibited in the zone.
North and South Inner Critical Zones: these would mirror the Lateral Safety Zone in terms of permitted land uses but would permit river restoration work.
Buffer Zone: This would allow single-family residences, subject to airport approval.
Outer Critical Zone: a 5,000-foot-wide rectangle extending beyond both ends of the runway pavement from each end of the Inner Critical Zone. This would allow multifamily developments, single family homes, mobile home parks, hotels, schools, libraries and activity centers, as well as industrial and office space
Airport Influence Area: a rectangular box spanning north-south from McKercher Boulevard to Colorado Gulch, taking into account “airport noise contours, airport traffic patterns, departure, arrival and instrument approach corridors, safety zones and height.”
Eccles family spokesmen protest changes
At a public hearing on April 18, Friedman Memorial Airport Director Chris Pomeroy explained that the proposed amendments would provide the county Land Use & Building Services staff with a stronger framework for reviewing new development applications.
Real estate broker Marc Reinemann—a spokesman for the Eccles family—registered his discontent with the zoning modifications at the hearing and reiterated his concerns during public comment sessions on June 6 and June 27. He said he thought the 54-acre parcel southwest of the airport, still owned by the Eccles family, may be a target of the proposed changes.
“As you have heard, we sold almost 400 acres to the airport, and the only parcel that is left on the west side of the highway is a 54-acre parcel at the very, very south end of the current airport property,” he said on June 6. “And this ordinance seems to be aimed specifically at that parcel.”
Reinemann also said that the Eccles family has been interested in annexing their land along the east bank of the Big Wood River into Bellevue since 2017, and is hoping to develop it into a 35-lot subdivision. He asked whether the ordinance changes would affect the application and if the development team would have to reduce the number of lots if developed.
“This is a very valuable piece of property that we think is appropriate for a subdivision,” he said.
Reinemann also questioned the size of the outer critical zone, which according to state regulations should be between 3,000 and 5,000 feet, but is proposed to be larger.
Pomeroy said the zone extends further because the vast majority of air traffic patterns travel over the area for landings and takeoffs.
Attorney Evan Robertson, who identified himself as representing the Oppenheimer and Eccles families, also spoke out against the ordinance changes at the June 6 and June 27 hearings, raising concerns about whether the changes were actually mandated by the FAA.
“These are not regulations. These are recommendations and this far and away exceeds what the FAA would require,” Reinemann said on June 6. “This could have a dramatic effect on their ability to develop that property.”
Pomeroy responded that the FAA issues guidelines but purposely leaves specific decisions to local zoning authorities, and that airport owners are obligated to restrict land use where appropriate.
“For the operating environment that we have at the Friedman Memorial Airport, the size of the zones and particularly the one on the south side is most definitely adequate and needed for the overall protection, both from a safety and noise compatibility standpoint on the south end,” Pomeroy said.
Pomeroy also noted that the Eccles have not yet submitted a formal request for a subdivision to the county.
“I can again, as I mentioned at the last meeting, based on my experience in airports for 30 years, I don’t believe that that is an ideal place for a 35-unit subdivision,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Its about time. I'm really tired hearing people who bought homes near the airport and politicians representing them complain about the noise. Let's be honest, they new the airport was there when the purchased their homes/condos...at a discount because of the noise. Duh???!!!!
In 2006, before the Recession, the plan was to move the airport.
Yes, it is true that I “new” the airport was there when I bought my home in the 90s. It is also true that commercial planes and private jets landing at Friedman are larger and significantly louder now than they were then. The amount of air traffic has also greatly increased.
The airport is an accident looking for a place to happen. Wait until an airplane lands in the middle of Hailey and then they will move it.
It’s has happened in Woodside a couple times! They didn’t move it..
The increased tax revenue from inflated land values in the absence of an airport, alone, warrant it`s relocation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In