Airport by Roland

A flight lands at Friedman Memorial Airport in 2022.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County commissioners will consider adopting a new set of airport zoning laws Tuesday, July 11, with the the goal of discouraging future high-density residential development around the airport.

The proposed code overhaul includes a map of new underlying zoning districts, each of which has its own set of development restrictions to prevent incompatible land uses and ensure the safety of people on the ground and passengers in the air.

The current Airport Vicinity Overlay District was established nearly half a century ago, with code provisions last updated in April 1977. The district map—which is so outdated that it still refers to Friedman Memorial Airport as “Gimlet Airport”—includes just two “primary safety zones” and two “secondary safety zones” on either side of the runway. Both buffer areas were created to preserve open space and limit injuries or fatalities in the event of a runway overrun.

Here, the dark blue and orange trapezoidal shapes represent the airport's current primary safety zones (orange) and secondary safety zones (blue). The proposed Lateral Safety Zone (pink layer) and South Inner Critical Zone (light purple layer) would prohibit all future residential development. 

 

