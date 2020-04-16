Blaine County commissioners agreed Thursday not to extend local coronavirus-related restrictions past the end of the week.
The restrictions—which include a ban on construction, a ban on traveling out of the county for non-essential services, and a requirement that anybody entering the county from out of state self-isolate for 14 days—will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 19.
The county ordinance was first put into place March 27, with the restrictions acting as amendments to Idaho’s statewide shelter-in-place order. It was initially set to expire April 12, but commissioners voted on Saturday to extend the restrictions an additional week.
On Thursday, the commissioners agreed not to extend the ordinance any further. Construction work will be allowed to resume after Sunday as long as workers follow the social distancing requirements in the state order.
The county is also recommending that jobsites follow an additional set of safety guidelines for construction workers. The county’s building services department will be in touch with jobsites to ensure that they’re following the recommended guidelines, but those guidelines are not currently enforceable by law.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary said in the meeting Thursday that she believed the county could let its additional restrictions expire, but only because of the statewide self-isolation order in place.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho’s shelter-in-place order would be extended through the end of the month, though some non-essential businesses will be allowed to offer curbside and delivery services. The latest version of the statewide order also requires that anybody coming into the state self-isolate for 14 days.
“It is absolutely vital that people continue to socially isolate and to take proper hygiene and other measures necessary to mitigate this virus within our community,” McCleary said. “We know it’s still here, and we know as standards become relaxed that we will see more cases.”
Commission chairman Jacob Greenberg cited the high COVID-19 infection rate in Blaine County as the county’s reason for enacting the ordinance in the first place.
“It was rampant here and we had to swiftly bring that to a halt,” Greenberg said. “It wasn’t focusing on one particular industry. It was trying to shut everything down except for the ability to go to the doctor or grocery store, et cetera.”
While the county is “not out of the woods yet,” Greenberg said, the Wood River Valley has made progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases.
The county ordinance “got everyone’s attention,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said. “It put everyone in their homes. But it has created a lot of stress for us financially that we need to work our way out of. When we closed down all of the construction projects, it definitely had an impact.
“As a result [of the ordinance]," Fosbury continued, “everyone’s behavior now has been modified and we’re in a better condition as we face summer.”
The cities of Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Sun Valley all implemented a similar set of restrictions in the final week of March and first week of April. Sun Valley let its restrictions expire this past Sunday, while Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue opted to extend their restrictions through this week.
