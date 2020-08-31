The Blaine County Commissioners will hold two special meetings to discuss how to pay for the undergrounding of an Idaho Power transmission line along state Highway 75. The first meeting will take place Thursday night.
The meeting of stakeholders Thursday begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, but public comment will not be accepted.
Public comment will, however, be accepted at another meeting on the matter on Sept. 10. Members of the public will be able to offer input at the Sept. 10 meeting by submitting comments ahead of time or during the meeting.
The meetings are a continuation of a years-long discussion of the 9-mile transmission line, which will go near and along state Highway 75. After initially denying Idaho Power’s request to install an overhead line, the county agreed to allow a redundant line on one condition: it would have to be underground. Idaho Power will cover the cost of what an overhead line would be, but the county is responsible for the cost of putting it underground from the Hailey substation to where it was already scheduled to dive underground west of Elkhorn Road—a project estimated to cost between $32 million to $38 million.
An agenda for the Sept. 3 meeting can be found on the Blaine County website. The meeting will take place in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Old Blaine County Courthouse, but members of the public are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting virtually via the internet.
No more taxes! People are struggling!!!!
the button says "post a comment". NOT get free advertising for your new business...politician...gaaaaaak
Back in 1995, Idaho Power wanted to repair our original transmission line up over East Fork into Elkhorn. It hand-picked "community members" to be on advisory committees and directed them to its preferred plan. A temporary line was proposed to be built in the Hwy 75 corridor to run power off of to repair existing line. Along the way, ID Power decided that this temporary line should be a "vitally-needed" redundant line and that Blaine County citizens should pay for undergrounding it in our scenic corridor. However, the Idaho PUC's own staff disagreed that this was cost-effective for Idaho ratepayers to also pay for undergrounding in Ketchum. Here's some more facts:
1. A transmission line is not a power source in itself; it only transmits power from one location to another
2. No power got to the Wood River Substation in Hailey in 2009 Christmas eve power outage. Two separate transmission lines, miles apart, broke in the same ice storm in the Southern Idaho desert
3. If no power gets to the WR Substation, no power can be transmitted by power lines north
4. The existing transmission line can be de-energized and repaired by running power for down hours off of backup batteries or natural gas generation sets at the North substations in Elkhorn and SV, if those are installed; battery prices have exponentially come down in the 15-25 years this project has been in planning – at least 85% reduction in past ten years.
5. However, repair of the existing transmission line is now proceeding right now in East Fork in a separate project- 10 pole repair right now.
6. The Idaho PUC cannot preempt the ability of the County to apply its laws
7. Idaho Power represented in its application that “the Company is also not seeking to avoid or thwart any city or county permitting processes or procedures” However, the Blaine County Planning & Zoning Commission failed to find compliance with the factors for issuing a conditional use permit. Specifically this project is not in compliance with Blaine County Ordinances of a Conditional Use Permit in our Comprehensive Plan’s Scenic Corridor; they found that there would be a loss of natural and scenic character and “directly and indirectly disturb neighborhood uses, particularly residences and power line route” and that there would be a loss of natural and scenic character along the redundant transmission line”.
8. Idaho PUC did issue a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for a transmission line to be built in Blaine County
9. However the Idaho PUC expressly stated in this order that, “This order does not constitute approval for any cost of the line for ratemaking purposes. The Company will be required to apply to the Commission for inclusion in its rates at a later date.” Order No. 33872 pg 16
10. The Cost of the CPCN project, including burying the lines in Ketchum, is $35,102,288
11. The Cost of burying the lines from Ketchum to Hailey is estimated at $32,889,229, increased to $38,151,504 to cover “the tax obligation related to the undergrounding payment”. Apparently Blaine citizens get to pay for Idaho Power's tax obligation on the gift to them of paying for the undergrounding.
12. Idaho Power would own the transmission lines. Blaine County cannot issue secured bonds to cover a project that it will not own.
13. The Blaine County Commissioners only granted the CUP on the condition that the lines be buried in the scenic corridor.
14. The Idaho PUC in its Order #33872 did state that “Many parties and participants called for additional analysis of alternative solutions such as distributed local generation and energy storage systems.” And “ ..we agree that these options should continue to be explored, particularly as the North Valley’s load increases and as the alternatives become more cost-effective.”
15. The alternatives have become exponentially more cost effective since. However, there has been no Idaho Power exploration of current costs of alternative non-wire solutions.
As well, it could be less expensive to run a temporary line to repair and partially bury the first line.
