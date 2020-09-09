Ongoing discussion over whether and how to pay for the undergrounding of an Idaho Power transmission line along state Highway 75 will continue at a meeting hosted by the Blaine County commissioners Thursday night.
Last week, the project’s stakeholders held a virtual meeting to discuss funding options for the project, which is expected to cost more than $30 million. The county will hold another meeting this Thursday night; comments from the public will be accepted prior to and during the meeting.
The meetings are a continuation of a years-long discussion on the 9-mile transmission line, which will go near and along state Highway 75.
After initially denying Idaho Power’s request to install an overhead line, the county agreed to allow a redundant line on one condition: It would have to be underground.
Idaho Power agreed to cover the cost of what an overhead line would be, but the county is responsible for the cost of putting it underground from the Hailey substation to where it was already scheduled to dive underground west of Elkhorn Road—a project estimated to cost between $32 million and $38 million.
In an “ideal” scenario, Commissioner Angenie McCleary said at last Thursday’s meeting, Idaho Power would pay to bury the line.
“I feel that we’re left in a really challenging position as a community” when it comes to finding a funding mechanism, McCleary said. “This really is a community decision at this point.”
Negotiations between the county and Idaho Power in recent months have failed to produce a solution that’s acceptable to both parties, county documents show. Options still on the table include adding a surcharge onto Blaine County residents’ power bills to pay for the undergrounding and only partly undergrounding the transmission line; commissioners said last Thursday that they will likely schedule an additional meeting with stakeholders to discuss all options in greater detail.
The meeting Thursday will begin at 6 p.m. It will be held in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Old County Courthouse, but members of the public are strongly encouraged to attend virtually via the internet. To join, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/323952557 on your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can also dial in by calling 224-501-3412 and using the access code 323-952-557.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
If the wealthy elite want power redundancy without seeing the power lines make them pay for it. Better yet make them pay to bury all the utilities in Hailey.
The Idaho PUC did issue a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for a second transmission line to be built in Blaine County at Idaho Power’s request. Idaho Power represented in their application however that “The company is also not seeking to avoid or thwart any city or county permitting process”, but they sited the line in BC’s scenic corridor against our ordinances.
Now they are asking us $33 million to bury the line for them and also pay $5 million of their taxes for receiving this ‘gift’ from us. This is not our bill!!!
Tell your Blaine County Commissioners to go before the Idaho PUC and present their objection to this siting against our ordinances, as well as ask for a rate case on behalf of all ratepayers. Tell the Commissioners that this is not our bill to underground Idaho Power’s line and it is not the ratepayer’s bill to pay for $14 million of undergrounding in Ketchum!
Idaho Power makes money by building transmission line projects and earning a PUC-agreed rate of return on them from the ratepayers. Their compensation on a $68 million project is fantastic for them, but does not provide a solution of real backup power for us.
Idaho Power will be installing batteries, distributed generation, and microgrids in near future as that is where technology has evolved to and all other utilities are rapidly doing so. Their stance right now is like being the last utility to adopt computers.
The commissioners have absolutely been complacent. Blaine County should have participated as an Intervenor in case IPC- E-16-28.
'...as well as ask for a rate case on behalf of all ratepayers. Tell the Commissioners that this is not our bill to underground Idaho Power’s line and it is not the ratepayer’s bill to pay for $14 million of undergrounding in Ketchum!'
That's an odd position. On the one hand, you're advocating that ALL ID Power ratepayers (that includes ALL of us in BC) pay for the undergrounding, seemingly only up to Ketchum, but then Ketchum gets to pay for their undergrounding by themselves? I guess it all depends on YOUR property location?
NO! All ratepayers should not be burdened with a special solution for a select few, AND, especially not ALL of Blame County ratepayers should be burdened with a special solution for a select few. Let those that benefit, pay for it.
You are exactly right! But this is the odd position that Idaho Power is taking at the same time- have ratepayers pay for undergrounding in Ketchum, but have Blaine citizens also pay for undergrounding a line sited against our ordinances. One can't logically make the two arguments in the same rate case; this is why a rate case at the PUC has to come first for Idaho Power before they ask us to bond or increase our electricity bills by 40% to pay for this line. You are right that ratepayers shouldn't pay for undergrounding in Ketchum and PUC's own staff testified to this - lmk how to provide you the document. And now batteries are 85% less than 10 years ago. The PUC in their decision said to continue to look at alternatives - the alternatives today are cheaper than $68 million and provide a real solution to backup power, not a non-solution. Idaho Power has never priced alternatives. We don't even need a redundant line. No one needs to pay $35 million to bury in the County, nor $14 million to bury it in Ketchum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In