The Blaine County Commissioners will meet in a special session on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to continue a hearing on a pair of applications for Quigley Ranch, a planned subdivision east of Hailey.
The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m.
There, the developer, TVIV Quigley, is asking the county to subdivide a 566 acre parcel along the north side of Quigley Road into 24 separate lots ranging between 1.95 and 4.95 acres, plus open space.
TVIV Quigley is also seeking to amend the mountain overlay district--a boundary that restricts hillside development past a 25% slope--to reflect the topography of the subdivision. According to Land Use and Building Service staff, a mountain overlay rezoning on the property would make for a cleaner process for new development in the area, should proposed lots be approved in the future.
Earlier in the day, the commissioners are also set to review requests to accept over $90,000 in grant money coming from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. According to the requests, the grant money would be used by the county to pay for Disaster Service salaries and expenses.
