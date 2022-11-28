The Blaine County Commissioners will meet in a special session on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to continue a hearing on a pair of applications for Quigley Ranch, a planned subdivision east of Hailey. 

The hearing starts at 1:30 p.m.

There, the developer, TVIV Quigley, is asking the county to subdivide a 566 acre parcel along the north side of Quigley Road into 24 separate lots ranging between 1.95 and 4.95 acres, plus open space. 

