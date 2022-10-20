Blaine County updated it’s approach to e-bikes on Tuesday, with the commissioners unanimously passing a resolution regulating what motorized vehicles can—and can’t—travel on county rights-of-way.

The new regulation allows electric bicycles with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of 750 watts or smaller, so as the bicycle does not operate faster than 20 miles per hour. Alternative electric motor vehicles, such as scooters, skateboards and “one wheels” must abide by the same regulation as electric bicycles.

Penalties for violating the ordinance will result in an infraction, according to the language of the ordinance.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments