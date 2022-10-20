Blaine County updated it’s approach to e-bikes on Tuesday, with the commissioners unanimously passing a resolution regulating what motorized vehicles can—and can’t—travel on county rights-of-way.
The new regulation allows electric bicycles with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of 750 watts or smaller, so as the bicycle does not operate faster than 20 miles per hour. Alternative electric motor vehicles, such as scooters, skateboards and “one wheels” must abide by the same regulation as electric bicycles.
Penalties for violating the ordinance will result in an infraction, according to the language of the ordinance.
According to the ordinance’s language, the term “right-of-way easement” refers to all spaces that are designated for use as a paved recreational pathway within the county. The update was worded to included the high number of electric powered scooters, bikes and “one-wheel” vehicles that use the county’s paved easements on a daily basis.
The prohibition of gas-powered motor vehicles is nothing new to the county’s paved recreational easements. However, Blaine County Chairman Dick Fosbury said that the inclusion of electric vehicles to the exemption list reflects the technology that is prevalent today.
According to the ordinance, these recreational pathways were constructed to promote non-motorized use, such as skiing, hiking, jogging, biking and horseback riding and were intended to provide alternate transportation routes to alleviate highway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, the ordinance’s language stipulates that the operation of motor vehicles on recreational pathways poses a danger to persons using the pathway for non-motorized recreational purposes.
Fosbury added that when the paved right of way easements were designed, they were intended for multi-use purposes, and that new electric vehicle regulation gives clear guidelines for users of the easement with electric vehicles.
“We designed the trail for multi-use,” Fosbury said. “We designed it with a wide shoulder and the reality is people use any vocation that they have available, driving, walking or whichever. People do use it for transportation, and that’s the standard that we used when we designed it. The addition of electric bicycles is to reflect the technology of what’s used today. This is simply a regulation of the paved portion of the path, but these vehicles can be used off the path without regulation.”
The board intends to review this ordinance next season to see how the allowance of certain electric vehicles fares with the other recreational uses of the county’s paved right of way easements. ￼
