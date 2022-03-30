Officials from Blaine County and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are continuing to try to educate property owners about the dangers ornamental yew plants pose to wildlife.
In a virtual meeting on March 22, panelists from Fish and Game and the Blaine County Noxious Weeds Department shared information about the poisonous yew plants that have been responsible for killing elk and moose across the Wood River Valley this winter.
The planting, possession or selling of yew is illegal in Blaine County per legislation passed in 2016 to protect wildlife and pets. It was passed after the deaths of some 20 elk in January of that year, including 10 at the Hailey Cemetery and five at the Valley Club north of Hailey.
Ornamental yew bushes are also toxic to many other mammals, including horses, pronghorn, cattle, rabbits, dogs, cats and humans.
The panelists provided information and answered questions on the characteristics of the toxic yew shrub, how to identify the plant and disposal instructions for those who may come into contact with yew on their property.
Lynn Kinter, the lead botanist for Fish and Game, said there are four species of yew, with Japanese and English yew being the most prevalent species in southern Idaho.
All species of yew are poisonous and feature flat, 1-inch-long needles that are abruptly pointed at the end, panelists said. The tops of the bushes are dark green, while the bottom is a lighter shade of green. Female yew plants grow red, berry-like fruits that are not poisonous themselves but include a seed that is extremely poisonous, the panel said.
Elk and other animals in the Wood River Valley browse on yew plants if snow cover is heavy, which has led to numerous winter deaths of game animals in the area, panelists noted. In the winter of 2016-17 in Idaho, more than 100 game animals died of yew poisoning, according to Fish and Game.
While growing and selling yew is illegal in Blaine County, it is not in other parts of Idaho. The Fish and Game Department has worked with landscapers in cities such as Twin Falls and Jerome to curtail the use and spread of the plants.
“This is not just a problem or issue related to the Wood River Valley,” said Terry Thompson, regional communications manager of Fish and Game. “Yew has affected wildlife all over southern Idaho.”
Just cutting down a yew plant is not enough to completely remove it from an area, said Kay Draper, of the Blaine County Noxious Weeds Department.
“Yew will re-sprout from the roots, so the whole plant including the roots need to be disposed of, as any part of this plant can kill people or animals, even after a number of years,” she said.
Yew plants can be disposed, if bagged, at the Ohio Gulch landfill.
More information on yew plants is at https://www.co.blaine.id.us/888/Yew-Education.
If a yew plant is identified, the county urges residents to call 208-727-7221, or visit the county’s “report a weed” feature on its website. ￼
