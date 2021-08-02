Blaine County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is seeking public input in an effort to update the county’s Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan, which is revised and readopted by the committee every five years.
This process ensures that the county and other signatories are eligible to apply for federal funding towards hazard mitigation projects, including “flood, wildfire and terrorist attacks," according to County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.
“This local planning process will include a wide range of representatives from city and county government, emergency management and public safety personnel and outreach to members of the public,” Corwin said in a statement.
Blaine County residents may give feedback on “hazards that you feel are most impactful to Blaine County, along with feedback on how to best tackle those issues,” by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/2XVSDD or the Blaine County website.
Participants have until Aug. 13 to add their input.
