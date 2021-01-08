Blaine County was downgraded to the “high” risk category for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, after being upgraded last week from the “critical” category to “moderate” status the week prior.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 6.33 percent, from 4.33 percent the previous week. The number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 19.2, from 8.1 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. Both figures are considered “high” risk.
The county has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
“The positivity and daily case rates are both rising, indicating the increase in cases is not just the result of increased testing,” the county’s online informational dashboard states.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday had recorded 146,106 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 1,263 new cases on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,488 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 1,581 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 13 deaths attributed to the virus.
The Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday that 25,416 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state by that morning.
St. Luke’s Health System officials reported Thursday morning that St. Luke’s would have administered 7,000 vaccine first doses by the end of Thursday, with second, booster doses beginning today, Jan. 8, three weeks after initial doses were first given.
St. Luke’s has been administering available vaccine doses to front-line staff, operating under guidance from the state.
Regional risk still ‘high’
The risk of coronavirus remains “high” in most south-central Idaho counties under the local public health district’s risk assessment system, the most recent information on the district’s online dashboard shows.
Twin Falls County, Cassia County, Jerome County, Lincoln County and Minidoka County were all at the orange risk level—indicating “high” risk—as of Thursday of last week, when the dashboard was last updated prior to press time.
Gooding County was at the yellow level—indicating “moderate” risk—while Camas County was listed at the green level, meaning “minimal risk.”
While Blaine County was also described as at “moderate risk” by the public health district’s risk assessment plan, the county is at “high risk” according to the county’s own more stringent and more up-to-date risk model.
The public health district’s assessment tool is based on several factors, including hospital capacity, the number of new cases over the prior 14-day period, and the positivity rate for people who are tested.
In all counties except for Blaine and Camas, the positivity rate remains upwards of 10 percent; Lincoln County had the highest positivity rate at nearly 19 percent. Ideally, that rate should be around 5 percent, state public health officials have said. Hospital capacity, meanwhile, is considered “moderate” in all counties in the region that contain hospitals: Twin Falls, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome, Gooding, and Blaine.
Suggested mitigation measures for “high” risk counties including limiting gathering sizes with social distancing, the required use of face coverings in public, and limited travel with a 14-day quarantine, especially when visiting or coming back from high-spread areas, according to the public health district.
Social distancing, limited gathering sizes, and the use of face coverings in public are also recommended for counties at “moderate” and “minimal” risk.
EMS in line for vaccines
Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine County, said the district has received two shipments each containing 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, all of which went to hospitals. The second shipment received last week has been distributed as second doses for initial recipients, she said. The district received one shipment of 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine that went to long-term care facilities and some home-care providers, she said.
The district planned to initiate vaccinations for some emergency medical services workers this week, Bodily said.
Like St. Luke’s, the Health District is distributing available vaccines based on direction from the state. Under the state’s tiered distribution model, health-care personnel and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are given first priority. The district has stated it will likely not be able to initiate vaccinations for members of the general, healthy public until late spring or early summer.
Over 4,000 dead yesterday. More than 9/11. Hospitals on the brink across the country. Let's not get hysterical. We don't know them, right? Not our problem.
Take a deep breath and relax. One hospitalization in 16 days here in the wood river valley. That number is according to up to date St Lukes Covid Dashboard data for Wood Rive Valley. Thanks for the hysterics...
Relax? I guess if it doesn' t happen to you, it doesn't matter to you. Some of us care about others, loveit.
Not surprised as on New Years Eve ...who wore masks all night in the bars?
My little birdie tells me no one!
