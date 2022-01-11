With COVID-19 cases reaching record highs, the Blaine County commissioners voted unanimously last week to reimplement the the county’s coronavirus-related sick-leave policy and workplace safety guidelines. The county’s previous rules expired on Aug. 21.
According to the renewed policy, approved sick leave covers all of an employee’s pay if he or she experiences symptoms of a COVID infection or symptoms from a COVID vaccination. If leave is required to care for family members sick with COVID, or employees are subject to a quarantine, they receive two-thirds of their pay.
In its Jan. 4 meeting, the board expressed concern that Blaine County—like much of the nation—has faced a shortage of COVID-19 tests. With the high COVID-19 infection rate and a tight supply of tests, health officials are struggling to meet the testing demands, the county officials said.
Blaine County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy said that county managers have seen increasing requests for paid leave and “are feeling this across the board.”
Pomeroy, along with other commissioners, agreed that those who feel sick or have been exposed to others with COVID-19 should be encouraged to stay home to curb the spread of the disease among county employees and the greater population.
Stephen McDougall Graham, clerk of Blaine County, said the cost of the policy for previous sick leave requests has totaled approximately $20,000. He added that this is a small fraction of the money the county has received for such issues through the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“The previous policy worked and was effective,” said Commissioner Dick Fosbury, adding that it would be easier and more effective to reimplement previous policies that worked rather than constantly updating them in accordance with shifting recommendations of the CDC.
He said that the policy should “encourage people to be safe, wear masks and try to protect the rest of the community.” ￼
