The Blaine County commissioners approved an adjustment to the 2022 Waterways program budget at their regular meeting on Tuesday to cover an additional $29,442.02 for “unanticipated expenses” for the West Magic Reservoir boat dock that was granted by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
According to the county, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants state monies for boat dock expenses. The county applied for grant funding and the funds were considered “unscheduled” by the county during their 2022 Waterways budget deliberations, and was not budgeted accordingly. This adjustment to the budget will now include money from the state.
The county’s waterway program ensures public access to recreational areas along the lakes and reservoirs in Blaine County from April 1 through Sept. 30. The inventory for the program includes 60 docks, 7,000 feet of steel cable and 14 dock anchors across the county’s waterways, which include Pettit Lake, Alturas Lake, Magic Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir and Fish Creek Reservoir.
In fiscal year 2022, the county’s budget structure allowed for the installation of nine complete “EZ” docks at Magic Reservoir, floating platforms that are seen as safer alternatives to fixed ones, according to the county. An additional dock, installed at West Magic, was completed and the related building costs were covered by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
Due to low water levels in recent years, the county expects that several docks at Magic Reservoir will only be in use for a short period of time next year. By late July 2023, officials believe the only accessible dock will be at Myrtle Point. County staff plans to take advantage of the low water levels to repair infrastructure around the reservoir.
The county is anticipating an application for grant funding from Parks and Recreation to cover associated costs in repairing docks, cables and anchors at East Magic for fiscal year 2024.
The budget also included dredging for silt and sediment removal at Hot Springs Landing, though that project is dependent on contractor availability. ￼
