Magic Reservoir, June 2022

Blaine County’s Waterways program maintains infrastructure at various lakes and reservoirs throughout the county, including Magic Reservoir, seen here in June.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County commissioners approved an adjustment to the 2022 Waterways program budget at their regular meeting on Tuesday to cover an additional $29,442.02 for “unanticipated expenses” for the West Magic Reservoir boat dock that was granted by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

According to the county, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants state monies for boat dock expenses. The county applied for grant funding and the funds were considered “unscheduled” by the county during their 2022 Waterways budget deliberations, and was not budgeted accordingly. This adjustment to the budget will now include money from the state.

The county’s waterway program ensures public access to recreational areas along the lakes and reservoirs in Blaine County from April 1 through Sept. 30. The inventory for the program includes 60 docks, 7,000 feet of steel cable and 14 dock anchors across the county’s waterways, which include Pettit Lake, Alturas Lake, Magic Reservoir, Little Wood Reservoir and Fish Creek Reservoir.

