The Blaine County commissioners are proposing to raise garbage collection fees for Smiley Creek and East Magic residents after a close review determined that fees are generating a very small percentage of what it costs the county to pick up garbage and that fees have not been adjusted for at least 15 years.
The disparity has the most significant margin for Smiley Creek, where in fiscal year 2022 fees collected from residents totaled $2,950.08 while expenses to Blaine County for garbage collection in Smiley Creek totaled $58,726.33.
Currently, the county contracts with Clear Creek Disposal, and residents do not receive pickup at their homes, but rather at a collection point.
Residents currently pay $35.12 per year for garage collection. The Commissioners are proposing to increase the annual fee to $105.36.
The commissioners also worked with the Blaine County Treasurer and GIS department to update the parcel count in Smiley Creek. For fiscal year 2022, garbage fees were being collected from 84 parcels.
The updated information would collect fees from 152 parcels. Under the proposed increases and using the 2022 numbers, the new rate would translate to a total collection of $16,014.72, which would represent 27% of the total cost to the county, as opposed to what amounted to 5% in the past.
Both Commission Chair Muffy Davis and Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux, who voted in favor of the proposal to increase fees at the Aug. 15 meeting, stressed they are not trying to make revenue match expenses, particularly because they acknowledge the large number of visiting recreationists who use the Smiley Creek dumpsters.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary was out of town.
“We would never expect to recoup 100% of what it costs us,” Davis said. “We value recreation.”
Davis did note visitors also have garbage collection points in National Forest and Sawtooth Wilderness Recreation Area-operated campsites. And that it would be very difficult to determine how much of the Smiley Creek garbage comes from residents and how much from visitors.
However, even in the winter months during which garbage collection costs are lowest, the fees would still account for less than half of what it costs the county, Davis said.
On Sept. 6, the commissioners will hold a special meeting in Smiley Creek during which they will vote on the fee increase in order to give residents the opportunity to participate in person and provide input.
Given the proposed tripling of rates, “I will not deny this is a large increase,” Davis said. “But we have been negligent in our fee assessments and not doing our due diligence.”
Davis and Mollineaux also acknowledged the increase in costs of fuel and operations across the board. In fiscal year 2021, Smiley Creek garbage collection cost the county $48,333.14. In fiscal year 2020, it cost $44,352.
For Blaine County’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, the total expenses for the solid waste department are approximately $3.1 million, with revenues estimated at about $2.6 million, leaving a deficit of $546,767. However, the tentative budget shows a projected carryover from fiscal year 2023 of approximately $2.6 million. The bulk of the county’s expenses relate to tipping fees for hauling solid waste from Ohio Gulch to Milner Butte.
While the Commissioners considered a fee increase for West Magic, the historical numbers indicate the garbage collection rate operating at a surplus with the addition of 49 new parcels for a total of 149.
West Magic residents currently pay $14.56 per year.
For East Magic, the commissioners are proposing a fee increase from $10.88 per year to $14.56 per year.
As with Smiley Creek, there is no garbage picked up at homes in East and West Magic, but rather at a designated collection point.
For fiscal year 2022, garbage collection in East Magic cost the county $3,938.89. Fees were collected from 53 East Magic residents in the total amount of $576.64.
Using the updated parcel information, the county now proposes collecting annual garbage fees from 66 parcels for a projected total of $1,007.82, representing 26% of the total cost to the county.
The County Commissioners will vote on the East Magic fee increases on Sept. 5. ￼
