Clear Creek Disposal contracts with Blaine County to remove trash from Smiley Creek.

The Blaine County commissioners are proposing to raise garbage collection fees for Smiley Creek and East Magic residents after a close review determined that fees are generating a very small percentage of what it costs the county to pick up garbage and that fees have not been adjusted for at least 15 years.

The disparity has the most significant margin for Smiley Creek, where in fiscal year 2022 fees collected from residents totaled $2,950.08 while expenses to Blaine County for garbage collection in Smiley Creek totaled $58,726.33.

Currently, the county contracts with Clear Creek Disposal, and residents do not receive pickup at their homes, but rather at a collection point.

