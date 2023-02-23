The Blaine County commissioners have postponed a decision on whether to officially oppose the Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls wind projects proposed for large expanses of land in southern Idaho in order to make clear their general support for renewable energy projects.
The commissioners had scheduled a decision on whether to join six other counties in submitting a joint resolution to the Bureau of Land Management regarding disapproval of the project for their weekly meeting Tuesday.
The projects are proposed by LS Power, a private equity and energy company headquartered in New York, along with its newly created affiliate company, Magic Valley Energy.
The Lava Ridge project would place about 400 wind turbines, each of which would be up to 740 feet tall, and seven substations near the Minidoka National Historic Site on public land managed by the federal government.
The Salmon Falls project would place about 280 wind turbines, each of which would be up to 740 feet tall, near Hollister, also on federal land.
On Tuesday, the commissioners reiterated their overall support of renewable energy initiatives while acknowledging the swell of public opposition to the Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls proposals. While the board holds no decision-making power on the projects, they wished to express their support for neighboring communities that disapprove of the developments.
The proposed resolution stated that “the Boards of County Commissioners from Blaine, Camas, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls believe that these projects would disturb the rural character of the Magic Valley and the Boards oppose the Salmon Falls Wind Project and the Lava Ridge Wind Project.”
“We wanted to be a team player with our local communities and the counties that we are surrounded by,” Commission Chair Muffy Davis said. “Additionally, there is a list of about eight other project sites and there could be some land in our county that may be affected.”
The resolution cited the potential disturbance of over 300 square miles of animal habitat known to be home to several protected species listed by the BLM and stated that the commissioners from the seven counties impacted by these proposed wind projects have been speaking with citizens throughout the Magic Valley about the project and have heard nearly unanimous opposition.
The commissioners decided on Tuesday at their regular weekly meeting that the resolution against the projects will be further examined and revised. Action on the submission of the resolution will likely be taken next week.
“The support is more mixed than the initial impression that I received. There’s a tiny bit of support, but mostly everyone was opposed,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “In Blaine County we are for renewable energy — we need to amend the resolution on how we do favor responsible renewable energy. The main reason to pass this is to honestly be a team player with other counties. I just want to do so without going against some of our other values as we learn more about the project.”
The commissioners plan to reconvene Tuesday to take action on the submission of the resolution to the BLM. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
IME continues to post misleading ads from Magic Valley Energy where they state this power is for Idaho. On their own website they say it is for export.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In