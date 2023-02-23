The Blaine County commissioners have postponed a decision on whether to officially oppose the Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls wind projects proposed for large expanses of land in southern Idaho in order to make clear their general support for renewable energy projects.

The commissioners had scheduled a decision on whether to join six other counties in submitting a joint resolution to the Bureau of Land Management regarding disapproval of the project for their weekly meeting Tuesday.

The projects are proposed by LS Power, a private equity and energy company headquartered in New York, along with its newly created affiliate company, Magic Valley Energy.

