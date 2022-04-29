Blaine County commissioners pushed forward on Tuesday an update to the county’s list of native riparian wetland plant species that are permitted to be planted in the county.
This list is considered essential in assisting the Planning and Zoning Commission in awarding any land-use action permit in the county, which include permits regarding stream alterations, wetland conditional uses, riparian restorations and others.
The current list, according to Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt, has been used by county planners since 2005, and does not represent the accurate list of plants native to the region. Because scientific terms and technology change, Hilt said the list update is long overdue and will give county authorities an accurate list of the region’s native species, in order to combat invasive species and protect the county’s streams and wetlands.
According to a resolution passed by county commissioners Tuesday, the list of native plant species assists in preventing the spread of invasive species along the county’s riverside and streamside ecosystems. The resolution states that invasive species are an enormous threat to a wide range of fish and wildlife all over the county, and the protection of native plants is of utmost importance to maintaining the natural characteristics of Blaine County’s streams, wetlands and riparian areas.
“This is, by far, a very much more comprehensive and complex list than we have been using for the last 17 years,” Hilt said. “This is a list that our department staff members all reference and share it often with members and the public, and local landscapers as well.”
Native vegetation controls erosion levels on riverbanks and land degradation, the resolution states. Native plants also protect the soil of wetland areas, which control the water’s salinity. Protection from high levels of salinity in the water not only improves the quality and availability of the water, but also provides stable conditions for the habitats of a wealth of species that are native to wetland areas, the resolution states.
The list identifies species such as alderleaf buckthorn, silverberry, thimbleberry, slender wheatgrass and common cowparsnip as “very invasive.”
“I think you have done a fine job working with other experts, and with the local agencies,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said to Hilt. “This certainly provides more detail to the native plant list and is a good step.”
The resolution passed unanimously. ￼
