The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday, June 23, to discuss an application by Pacific Current Partners to rezone an approximate 6-acre parcel between state Highway 75 and the Meadows RV Park into the county's Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Overlay District.
The meeting will be held in the main meeting room in the Old County Courthouse in Hailey at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Overlay District is to allow existing mobile and manufactured home parks that are denser than the underlying zoning district conform to county code, and to provide basic standards for the future establishment of mobile and manufactured home parks in the county, according to county code.
The commission will also be taking action on a rezone application on Parker Gulch Road. That rezone application seeks to modify the boundaries of the Mountain Overlay District based on updated topographic data.
The meeting will feature a public hearing for both action items; click here to view the full agenda via the county website. Clicking on the “Media” icon will connect you to the digital meeting.
To join this meeting virtually, from a computer, tablet or smartphone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/199233981. You can also dial in using your phone. by calling 408-650-3123 +14086503123,,199233981# and using the access code 199-233-981.
