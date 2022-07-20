County P&Z tables Quigley Ranch application

The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on July 7 once again declined to cast a vote in favor of or against a planned-unit development application that would subdivide a large section of Quigley Canyon into 24 lots and more than 500 acres of preserved open space, citing a lack of support from the city of Hailey.
Quigley Ranch project plans call for three main residential clusters on the canyon floor, each configured around a cul-de-sac. The development would sit just east of the county line and adjacent to the up-and-coming Quigley Farm neighborhood within Hailey city limits.
Quigley Ranch developer Dave Hennessy—also the developer behind Quigley Farm—has planned lots between 1.3 and 5 acres, with the largest six lots bounded to the north by the Blaine County Recreation District trail. Homes would be accessed via Quigley Road, which Hennessy hopes to pave for about a mile starting at Buttercup Trailhead.
The applicant team has proposed shifting part of the current gravel road to the south to accommodate the larger six lots and make Quigley Road less susceptible to avalanche danger. The team is additionally planning to construct about a dozen parking stalls beyond the asphalt section of Quigley Road, including eight spots in a parking lot that would double as a snowplow turnaround.
The designated parking would increase safety by allowing people to “not feel like they have to walk on the road or road shoulder” to access the canyon, according to project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering.
Hailey mayor initially asked for ‘more compact’ project
Like the initial June 9 hearing, the more recent July 7 meeting drew a room full of attendees concerned about recreational and wildlife impacts.
Criticism of Hennessy’s planned-unit development application has largely centered around the development’s perceived negative impact on big-game animals, increased traffic danger and noise, diminished views, loss of Nordic trails and hydrological impacts to an already-stressed aquifer system.
Several Blaine County residents have said that paving Quigley Road would decrease its appeal among the many residents, including seniors, who walk it for exercise, and irreversibly change the character of the area.
Since late March, the Hailey City Council, too, has asked Hennessy to reconsider his paving plan due to “heavy” use of the gravel road by dog walkers, bikers, hunters, snowmobilers and other user groups.
In a draft July 11 letter to the county, Mayor Martha Burke addressed several concerns about turning the dirt road into an asphalt road. The access change would hinder recreational access and push recreational use further out the canyon, “grossly” affecting parking, road plowing and winter wildlife, she wrote.
“The city does have concerns pertaining to the vehicular circulation of the proposed design … We see significant recreational use from the Quigley Road portal, where over 100 vehicles per day park at the mouth of the canyon, approximately 20 cars at a time,” Burke stated. “Recreational access from the Fox Acres portal, managed by the Blaine County Recreation District, sees similar or greater volumes of users.”
About two-thirds of Quigley Road users prefer the existing gravel road to the new single-track BCRD trail built in 2020, Burke stated.
“The road is more gradual and allows side-by-side walking. We think it is completely unrealistic to think that the majority of users will continue to park at the mouth of the canyon and walk the 1.1 miles of pavement,” she wrote.
The mayor’s draft letter also asked to re-orient access to the new subdivision from within Quigley Farms instead of Quigley Road, allowing Quigley Road to remain unpaved. It went on to state that if the subdivision is not redesigned, the city of Hailey would refuse to maintain the Blaine County portion of the road beyond Buttercup Trailhead.
“We find the road design too problematic to enter into a shared agreement,” the letter said.
If the road would have to be paved, Burke said the city would insist on a minimum of 25 parking spaces at the end of the pavement, extra space for winter snowmobile parking and trailer parking and overflow parking areas on the road shoulder. Quigley Road would also need to be striped with bike symbols, she wrote.
“We, the city of Hailey, believe now is the opportunity to mutually plan for a more thoughtful 24-lot subdivision in Quigley Canyon,” she wrote.
Burke wrote that the City Council would, however, be willing to modify Hennessy’s original 2017 agreement that annexed Quigley Farm into Hailey and established the overall Quigley Ranch layout.
“The city would be receptive to modifying our Annexation Agreement and annexing a more compact 24-lot project into the city of Hailey. Access could come from within city limits, near the Sage School,” Burke wrote.
Revised letter from mayor commends project
During a Hailey City Council meeting on July 11, Burke presented a significantly revised and shortened letter to council members that removed her requests to reorient the road access, “mutually plan for a more thoughtful” design and modify the annexation agreement.
The letter expressed support of the application, commending Hennessy for “providing this [gravel] parking area to better serve the various users of the canyon" and finding that the project "supports public access." Burke also maintained her original request for road striping.
“We have reviewed the proposal before Blaine County, and we support the application, proposed density and site plan, as it is consistent with the 2017 Quigley Farms Annexation Agreement,” Burke wrote in the revised letter.
Community Development Director Robyn Davis explained that the catalyst of the letter revision “really boiled down to the annexation agreement.”
“When we look at the application and we compare it to our annexation agreement it is consistent,” City Attorney Chris Simms said.
The council approved the letter in a unanimous vote last Monday.
It was not included in the original council agenda packet, but handed out in-person at the meeting, City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said. She added that revisions were made Monday morning after the city had a discussion with the applicant team.
"We had just missed the packet deadline, and did not update the website," Horowitz said.
Rezone request approved as ‘SPUD’ stalls
Quigley Ranch development plans also call for the shifting of the “mountain overlay” district, which here covers a narrow strip of land running through the northern six lots.
The district is intended to protect hillsides and scenic vistas by preventing construction on hillsides above a 25% slope. The slope line was mapped countywide in the mid-1990s, but more up-to-date topographical analysis presented by Stahlnecker showed that the section of land to be rezoned contains south-facing slopes at 15% to 25% slope.
Without the zoning change, Stahlnecker said that homebuilders would need to go through a lengthy process with the county to obtain site alteration permits, “basically creating more paperwork for staff,” she said. The slope-line change would actually set more conservative building standards by limiting building envelopes to 15% slope, she said.
The P&Z ultimately approved the rezone request on July 7, but the change will need ratification from the county commissioners later this summer.
Attorney Jim Laski, present on behalf of Hennessy, asked the commission to focus on the purpose of a simple planned-unit development application, which he referred to as a “SPUD.”
“The focus of a SPUD is open space dedication. This application absolutely creates open space. In fact, it preserves public access to tens of thousands of acres,” he said. “What we are asking now is that we return your focus to the application before you, rather than alternatives proposed by others.”
P&Z chairwoman Susan Giannettino broke down the SPUD approval process into a checklist, asking fellow commissioners if they found roadway, right-of-way, sewage and recreational access plans in conformance with county code.
“These are very complicated sets of standards to work through and this one is encumbered and complicated by more than we’ve ever dealt with,” she said.
The hearing was continued to July 14 but canceled because a public agenda was not available at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, a requirement under state law. It is now tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18. ￼
