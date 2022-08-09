The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Aug. 11 to discuss a rezone of property on state Highway 75 for possible residential construction on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. in the main meeting room in the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
According to the agenda presented by the commission, a public hearing followed by three applications by The Beev LLC will be reviewed and considered to rezone a 10.15-acre parcel located at 16643 State Highway 75, commonly known as the old Beaver Creek Store property north of Smiley Creek.
The application will consider transferring the property from the Rural Remote District to the Recreation Development district. The Recreation District Development Master plan includes nine privately owned cabins to be constructed on a loop road, along with the restoration or demolition of certain existing buildings on the site. There also will be discussion about the possible construction of nine condominium units and common areas, to be named “Beaver Creek Cabin Condominiums.”
