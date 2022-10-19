The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday unanimously rejected a conditional use application from a California-based nonprofit aiming to hold a series of spiritual retreats along Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum.
Tammy and Jim Adams, representatives of the House of Angels Foundation, planned to hold six retreats per year for attendees to “collect themselves, to discover who they are [and] connect back with nature ” just south of Frenchman’s Bend along West Warm Springs Road.
The House of Angels Foundation—a private California-based nonprofit registered as a church with the IRS—was to host the proposed retreats for three to five days. The organization proposed constructing five teepees for attendees.
At a public hearing on Oct. 13, the application was nearly universally opposed by neighbors of the property on 983, 985 and 987 West Warm Springs Road in the Hayward-Strand Subdivision, 5 miles outside Ketchum.
Neighbors expressed a litany of complaints against the application, worrying about increased traffic, noise, trespassing, fire risk and potential illegal drug use on neighboring properties.
The subdivision is located far from primary Blaine County services and, as such, the commission found that there may be limited access, infrastructure, and public services in the area.
Emergency response time would likely be longer than in the more accessible areas and access by emergency vehicles could be impossible at times due to snow and road conditions, according to the P&Z.
The property is zoned Rural Remote District (RR-40), which permits limited development of lands that are not well suited for long-term intensive agricultural production or residential use.
Local statute allows “retreats” as a permissible use of RR-40 property with a permit; however, the property is required to meet a series of conditions outlined by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
On Thursday, the commissioners found that the applicant’s property did not meet the required criteria. The conditions—such as proper emergency access, an inspected and approved septic tank on the property and an assurance that the retreat’s operation would not be detrimental to any persons, property or the general welfare of the community—were not met, according to the Planning and Zoning Commission. ￼
