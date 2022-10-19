The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday unanimously rejected a conditional use application from a California-based nonprofit aiming to hold a series of spiritual retreats along Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum.

Tammy and Jim Adams, representatives of the House of Angels Foundation, planned to hold six retreats per year for attendees to “collect themselves, to discover who they are [and] connect back with nature ” just south of Frenchman’s Bend along West Warm Springs Road.

The House of Angels Foundation—a private California-based nonprofit registered as a church with the IRS—was to host the proposed retreats for three to five days. The organization proposed constructing five teepees for attendees.

