The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Board on Thursday found that tiny homes on wheels are in line with the comprehensive plan’s goal to provide more affordable housing in the region, taking the first steps towards allowing the small-scale structures as one solution to the valley’s deepening housing crunch.
The board unanimously moved forward with a motion determining that the use of these tiny homes as accessory dwelling units both fit the county’s overarching development vision and will not negatively impact potable water or the delivery of services in the county.
“We have an emergency, we are in crisis,” said County Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who championed the proposed code change before the P&Z. Due to the scale of the problem at hand, Fosbury said emergency measures could be justified in order to ensure the legality of year-round residency in tiny homes on wheels.
Acronymically known as “THOWs,” tiny homes on wheels are defined by the Blaine County Planning and Zoning board as “a recreational vehicle unit that is between 150 and 400 square feet in size and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, which includes permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation” and is certified by a manufacturer to meet federal standards.
The commissioners spent a significant portion of their Dec. 9 meeting distinguishing legally defined differences between traditional mobile homes, recreational vehicles (RVs), and tiny homes on wheels. The trouble for the board is that there are very few national ordinances in place from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in regards to tiny homes on wheels. According to NFPA code, so-called “Park Model” recreational vehicles are intended for seasonal use only, which would defeat the original purpose of providing affordable, permenant housing solutions. The ANSI code, however, determined that “...because of conditions of transport, size, and use, existing standards for permanent buildings and recreational vehicles are not completely applicable to Park Model RVs.”
This leaves a regulatory gray area, and the board proposed to make certain changes to the county ordinance to consider tiny homes on wheels as a sort of in-between of an RV and a traditional mobile home or accessory dwelling unit (ADU). How exactly they resolve it remains to be seen, as county officials continue to wordsmith the legislative recommendation.
The board did, however, agree to a number of restrictions in reference to THOWs. The commissioners suggested that any THOW must be registered and licensed with the Idaho Transportation Department, the same as any RV. The wheels on the THOW must not be removed after placement, and placement must abide by manufacturer specifications and by a third-party inspector that will also ensure that the unit meets ANSI and NFPA requirements for heating, electrical, insulation and snow load specifications. Any exterior additions not fabricated by the manufacturer, such as sheds and porches, would be prohibited. THOWs must also be connected to water and wastewater systems serving the primary residence, and are limited to two or fewer units on a single property.
Across Idaho, in places like Boise, Garden City and Moscow, THOWs are currently under discussion and consideration by their respective zoning boards. San Luis Obispo, California, has successfully allowed residents to build THOWs, defining them as RVs.
Ultimately, the change would require an amendment to county code. Thursday’s discussion will likely continue into 2022.
Although the intent of the recommendation is to relieve the pressure on the precarious housing situation, Fosbury urged caution.
“I don’t want people to think we have solved the issue,” he said. ￼
