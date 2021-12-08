Amid a deepening housing shortage, Blaine County’s Planning and Zoning Commission will consider this week a county-initiated code change that would allow “tiny homes on wheels” as permissible types of housing.
The public meeting will begin Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey, online, or over the phone.
County Commissioner Dick Fosbury originally proposed and initiated these potential amendments as a response to the Wood River Valley’s acute housing crisis, said Blaine County Deputy Director of Land Use Services Kathy Grotto.
Tiny homes are portable or nonportable houses that are typically sided with natural materials. They have grown in popularity in recent years. Many cities are turning to them to provide housing for the homeless, while others—including the ski town of Telluride, Colorado—have built them to house essential workers like teachers.
The proposed change to Title 9, zoning regulations in county code, would allow tiny homes on wheels as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. If it passes, they would be the only type of portable recreational vehicle that could be installed as an ADU. The proposed amendments were initiated by the County Board of Commissioners on October 12.
According to Grotto, tiny homes on wheels (or THOWs) differ from typical recreational vehicles in significant ways.
“They are different than the RVs that are meant for vacationing in, as they are meant to be parked in one location on a semi-permanent basis,” Grotto said.
The tiny homes are also distinct from an accessory dwelling unit, Grotto said.
“A THOW is not a dwelling unit per our definition: ‘A single building or part thereof providing complete independent living facilities for one or more persons, including permanent provisions for living, sleeping, cooking, eating, and sanitation,’” she said
The proposal defines a tiny home on wheels as “a recreational vehicle unit that is between 150 and 400 square feet in size and that provides independent living facilities for one or more persons, which includes permanent provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation” and has been certified by the manufacturer to meet regulations that govern the use of so called “park model” recreational vehicles.
Several such tiny homes were recently installed at The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum under a conditional use permit. The proposed changes to be discussed on Thursday would allow for their proliferation within the county wherever ADUs are allowed.
You can join the meeting virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/199233981, or over the phone by calling 1-408-650-3123 and entering access code 199-233-981.
This is a start, but these THOWs cost around $100k. Why not broaden the definition of a tiny home? why does the county need a home to be at least 750 sq ft to be compliant outside of "park model" lots. Tiny homes should be allowed on any lot in blaine county.
