Blaine County’s Colorado Gulch Bridge project is moving forward but with some questions remaining, namely what to do about bridging a side channel, what is needed in terms of parking area and other public-use upgrades, and whether it may become the “Dick Fosbury Memorial Bridge.”

Those questions were discussed Tuesday at the Blaine County Commission’s regular meeting.

While getting a bridge built is still about nine to 12 months out due to manufacturing delays, the board did decide to move forward with a request for proposals for the bridge work and is trying to determine how to cover some additional costs.

