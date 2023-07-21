Blaine County’s Colorado Gulch Bridge project is moving forward but with some questions remaining, namely what to do about bridging a side channel, what is needed in terms of parking area and other public-use upgrades, and whether it may become the “Dick Fosbury Memorial Bridge.”
Those questions were discussed Tuesday at the Blaine County Commission’s regular meeting.
While getting a bridge built is still about nine to 12 months out due to manufacturing delays, the board did decide to move forward with a request for proposals for the bridge work and is trying to determine how to cover some additional costs.
Summarizing the history of the project since the bridge near Hailey was irreparably damaged in 2017, City Administrator Mandy Pomeroy explained the change from a right of way on the Wood River Land Trust-owned property to an easement, which Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves said would “protect public access forever.”
Land Trust President Scott Boettger noted the organization purchased the 150-acre property with the intent to maintain public access, as well as to restore the habitat. He also noted that much of the road on which the county held a right of way had been washed out and had been “a terrible place for a road.”
Pomeroy talked about the need to re-evaluate the plan for the bridge and road following the restoration work completed in the fall of 2022 in partnership with the Land Trust and with the assistance of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
FEMA was supportive of the restoration project, Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chirs Corwin said, because it falls under their “hazard mitigation” program, meaning that allowing the Big Wood River to spread out and reconnect to the flood plain reduces the impact of a high river—previously much more concentrated at a pinch point at the bridge—thus giving it a better chance of long-term survival.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, former County Commissioner Larry Schoen expressed concern that, in terms of being “highly prone to erosion ... this is a terrible site for a bridge.”
Schoen said he would hate for all the investment and work be for naught if it was destroyed again in another high-water year.
Corwin said a new design called for expanding the bridge by 20 feet and using pillars instead of the concrete abutments on the shore like the old bridge, so that “you could have everything around the bridge wash away and the bridge would still stand.”
Last spring provided a good test to see how the area looked in a high-water year, Pomeroy noted, as they work to understand how much of the year the main bridge would be inaccessible due to water on the road itself or in the side channel.
While for much of May and June the entire area was essentially under water, on Wednesday the road was dry and the side channel still had water, but only a few inches at the crossing.
Regarding the side channel, Boettger noted that a permanent side-channel bridge could be detrimental to all the work done to restore the river’s natural ability to connect with the floodplain.
Boettger talked about the challenge of balancing public access with the “hydrological function of the area” and proposed a removable bridge.
Pomeroy also summarized the history, resulting in the plan to not rebuild a vehicular bridge but instead restrict it to pedestrian and equestrian use, a decision bolstered by support from the public and the Wood River Land Trust.
Commission Chair Muffy Davis pointed out that by changing the use of the bridge from motorized to non-motorized takes away fuel-tax revenue for funding maintenance.
Also discussed was a need for more space in the parking area for turning around emergency vehicles.
The commissioners and Boettger agreed to continue talks about fundraising for improvements to the parking area, how to fund road maintenance, and to meet any other needs that might come with increased use to the area.
In terms of naming the bridge, Davis said Fosbury, a late county commissioner, was very passionate about the project.
Pomeroy said Fosbury’s wife was very supportive of naming the bridge after her husband, who passed away in March.
“She thinks it would be a very honorable way to memorialize Dick and his service to the county.” ￼
