Blaine County commissioners moved forward on Tuesday to fund renovations for one of the county’s major thoroughfares, Buttercup Road.
Commissioners discussed a planned $1.9 million project for the road, which runs from the north end of Hailey to a point south of Ohio Gulch, in the mid-valley. County leaders said an application was submitted to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for assistance funds for the project.
Buttercup Road’s current state gives drivers poor road-surface conditions and serious traffic concerns, commissioners said, and its proximity to state Highway 75 and Wood River Middle School makes it a critical travel artery in the event of a closure of Highway 75.
The Highway Council develops uniform standards and procedures for highway maintenance, construction, operation and administration. It also make recommendations to the Idaho Transportation Board for the distribution and prioritization of federal funds for local highway projects.
County commissioners applied to the council to provide research and data relating to transportation matters affecting local highway jurisdictions in the state.
The board approved an application to the Surface Transportation Block Program for the project. The program provides funding to states and local agencies to preserve and improve performance on federal-aid highways. According to the board, the county plans to match the grant with approximately $145,000 of local funds.
County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham stated that there are still plans in the works, but the resolution will apply the funds to the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Commission Chairman Dick Fosbury stated that within the coming week, the board will be able to provide more details on the project, and will open public comment on the matter.
“There have been comments on this,” Fosbury said. “I expect that we will be able to provide ample comment for the plans next month.” ￼
