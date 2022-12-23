Buttercup Road

The Blaine County commissioners are applying for funds to improve Buttercup Road north of Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County commissioners moved forward on Tuesday to fund renovations for one of the county’s major thoroughfares, Buttercup Road.

Commissioners discussed a planned $1.9 million project for the road, which runs from the north end of Hailey to a point south of Ohio Gulch, in the mid-valley. County leaders said an application was submitted to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for assistance funds for the project.

Buttercup Road’s current state gives drivers poor road-surface conditions and serious traffic concerns, commissioners said, and its proximity to state Highway 75 and Wood River Middle School makes it a critical travel artery in the event of a closure of Highway 75.

