The Blaine County Commissioners have canceled a meeting to discuss the proposed Quigley Ranch Subdivision that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Blaine County Land Use and Building Services Director Tom Bergin.
The county has yet to rescheduled the meeting.
The developer, TVIV Quigley, is asking the county to subdivide a 566 acre parcel along the north side of Quigley Road into 24 separate lots ranging between 1.95 and 4.95 acres, plus open space.
In a 5-1 vote on Sept. 29, County Planning and Zoning recommended that the commissioners deny the plan, saying that road use around the new homes and their larger lot sizes did not align with aspects of the county's Comprehensive Plan. However, the P&Z did suggest a suite of conditions for approval of the project.
TVIV Quigley is also seeking to amend the mountain overlay district—a boundary that restricts hillside development past a 25% slope—to reflect the topography of the subdivision. According to Land Use and Building Service staff, a mountain overlay rezoning on the property would make for a cleaner process for new development in the area, should proposed lots be approved in the future.
