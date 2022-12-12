The Blaine County Commissioners have canceled a meeting to discuss the proposed Quigley Ranch Subdivision that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Blaine County Land Use and Building Services Director Tom Bergin.

The county has yet to rescheduled the meeting.

The developer, TVIV Quigley, is asking the county to subdivide a 566 acre parcel along the north side of Quigley Road into 24 separate lots ranging between 1.95 and 4.95 acres, plus open space.

