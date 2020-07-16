The Blaine County commissioners have tentatively agreed to sign on to receive federal coronavirus funding in exchange for not increasing the property tax portion of the county budget—but the decision, like the budget itself, isn’t final yet.
The commissioners on Tuesday signed a letter of intent to participate in the statewide program, but the county has the ability to opt out at any point during the upcoming budgeting process.
Whether Blaine County ultimately decides to participate will depend on just how much money the program would save the county, the commissioners said—a number that’s unclear at the moment, as questions remain about the program and its potential impact on the county. But with a Friday deadline for cities and counties to state their interest in the program quickly approaching, the commissioners decided to sign on for now.
“I really just see this as a placeholder for us to make a decision before we set our tentative budget,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said Tuesday. “At this point, I don’t know if ultimately it’s in the best interest of Blaine County to participate.”
In June, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would use $200 million of the $1.25 billion that the state received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARES Act, to cover the salaries of local public safety workers across the state. The Governor’s Office described the move as an attempt to provide some property tax relief for Idahoans by lightening local governments’ budgetary load.
Blaine County typically increases the property tax portion of its budget by about 3 percent—the legal maximum in Idaho without voter approval—each year. Doing so this year would make the county ineligible for the public safety funding program.
A 3 percent increase in the 2021 property tax budget would mean an additional $337,000 for the county, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said Tuesday. It’s still unclear whether the public safety program would make up for the loss of that money if the county does opt not to implement the increase, county officials say, as the technicalities of the program are still being sorted out statewide.
“There’s still a lot of legal questions being asked,” county attorney Tim Graves told the commission. “Hopefully, they will be answered in the coming days.”
On July 3, the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office—in conjunction with at least 16 other prosecutors across Idaho, including the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office—sent a letter to Little’s office questioning whether the program meets the CARES Act requirements and expressing other concerns.
“Simply replacing the revenues for first responders and public safety officers does not help local governments meet the need for increased costs related to employee healthcare, cost of living increases, jails, courts, drivers licensing, DMV and all of the other services that have seen increased costs due to COVID-19,” the letter states.
The prosecutors asked Little to request a legal opinion from the U.S. Treasury Department and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office before moving forward, and suggested that the governor push back the opt-in deadline to July 24.
If Blaine County does ultimately decide to participate, that doesn’t necessarily mean that its residents will see no increase in their property taxes next year, county Treasurer John David Davidson pointed out. Only 18 percent of the property tax in Blaine County goes to the county’s budget, Greenberg noted—so even if the county decreases its portion of the tax, overall taxes may not go down.
Davidson recommended to the commissioners that the county opt in for now, but said he would like to see county officials take more time to consider the program before making a final commitment.
“I think the relief is a great idea,” Davidson said. “I don’t think this is the best solution they could have come up with, but this is the one presented to us.”
Blaine County was one of 10 counties that had signaled their intent to participate in the program as of Wednesday, according to the Governor’s Office. Twenty-five cities, including Bellevue, had submitted letters of intent as well.
