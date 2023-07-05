As budget deliberations progress, the Blaine County Commissioners will incorporate some structural changes, as recommended by Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, who also serves as the county’s budget officer.

The first was to adjust revenue and expenditure estimates to “reflect reality more closely” and thus be able to give the board “a better, clearer, more realistic picture to guide their decisions,” McDougall Graham wrote in an emailed interview.

At a May 31 budget workshop, Budget and Finance Analyst Ozzie Gripentrog gave a detailed presentation on the practice in recent years of underestimating revenues and overestimating expenditures.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments