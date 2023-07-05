As budget deliberations progress, the Blaine County Commissioners will incorporate some structural changes, as recommended by Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, who also serves as the county’s budget officer.
The first was to adjust revenue and expenditure estimates to “reflect reality more closely” and thus be able to give the board “a better, clearer, more realistic picture to guide their decisions,” McDougall Graham wrote in an emailed interview.
At a May 31 budget workshop, Budget and Finance Analyst Ozzie Gripentrog gave a detailed presentation on the practice in recent years of underestimating revenues and overestimating expenditures.
“This means that in years past the board passed budgets that assumed deficit spending, but in the end we often ended up with surpluses instead,” McDougall Graham said. “The old approach makes generating realistic and actionable forecasts difficult, it undermines the gravity of the recommendations of the Clerk’s Office, and also has had the effect of obscuring trends that need to be paid attention to, for example the accelerating rise of personnel costs over time.”
McDougall Graham requested the commissioners consider, from a philosophical approach, “What is an appropriate minimum reserve for each fund?”
McDougall Graham asked for guidelines on a minimum reserve balance, or “floor,” to maintain in each fund, as that amount will dictate how much money can be rolled over from the previous fiscal year. The commissioners needs to determine how much to keep as a minimum, especially for the General Fund, needs to happen at the beginning of the deliberations, McDougall Graham advised, in order to give an accurate picture of funds available for everything that follows.
For the General Fund, the commissioners preliminarily agreed on a 35% reserve, down from what had been set at about 40% in the past, but up from what they considered “too risky” at 25%.
“I am more comfortable at 30% or 35%,” board Chair Muffy Davis said. Being at the “bare minimum” of 25% wouldn’t be a good place if major unanticipated expenses came up, she added.
“I don’t feel comfortable at 25%,” Vice Chair Angenie McCleary agreed. “I’d definitely feel comfortable at 35% and perhaps comfortable at 30%. I would prefer 35% in reserves, but I would also be more comfortable spending down to that level. Because if we spend to that level, it often gets balanced with savings.”
Without signing any official documents, the commissioners went through the rest of the funds and gave McDougall Graham direction on minimum fund balances for each, depending on their funding sources and predictability, among other considerations. Most stayed in the 25-35% range.
The fund balance of the Indigent Fund can be spent down entirely, McDougall Graham advised, because of the recent passage of House Bill 735a by the Idaho Legislature. The bill forbids the county from collecting any property tax to support public defense, but offsets that loss with new state funding until fiscal year 2025, when the state plans to assume the entire cost of county public defense departments and shift them to state-run programs.
Because it is difficult to show just how much property tax is being used to support any specific department paid for out of the General Fund (which is funded by a mix of property tax and other non-property tax revenue), McDougall Graham wrote, he recommended moving the entire public defense budget into the Indigent Fund for better transparency and to ensure compliance with HB735.
In some structural recommendations, Blaine County Administrator Mandy Pomeroy suggested setting up Disaster Services as its own department within the General Fund, where previously costs were categorized across different departments.
In the past, Pomeroy said, the Disaster Services Budget had been rolled into the Sheriff’s Office budget. Last year, the board opted to bring the department under their direct oversight, “so as we were working on the budget for fiscal year 2024, we felt it would be most appropriate for their to be a separate budget for the Disaster Services Department to be able to accurately track the department’s expenses and revenues.”
For revenue, the department relies on grant funding, primarily from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, Pomeroy added.
Finally, McDougall Graham recommended moving all court personnel costs from the General Fund to the District Court Fund. Placing the court clerk’s staff previously budgeted under the General Fund “essentially obscured the true cost of running the District Court in Blaine County, McDougall Graham explained, “because all the costs weren’t being represented in the District Court Fund.”
While it had appeared that the court cost was approximately $300,000 to $350,000 a year, it actually cost closer to $1 million when the court clerk personnel costs were included, he wrote. It also appeared self-funded, McDougall Graham noted, when it technically is not.
While numerous decisions have yet to be made, and a final budget not to be approved until Sept. 5, the rough budget expenditure numbers for fiscal year 2024 are estimated around $40 million. Revenue is estimated at $34 million.
The second day of budget deliberations will be held on July 13. ￼
