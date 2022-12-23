Nearly three dozen Blaine County residents who have been living in hotel rooms with funding from local governments and nonprofit groups will temporarily lose those accommodations on Dec. 27 as hotel rooms fill for the holiday season, several nonprofit directors warned Blaine County leaders this week.
The news prompted the Blaine County commissioners to mobilize resources ahead of what they deemed an impending homelessness emergency.
On Thursday afternoon, representatives from the county and more than 10 nonprofits convened to brainstorm a temporary shelter location where families could stay from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, and to figure out how to get a shelter up and running and staffed with volunteers.
Through the fall and into the winter, the county, city of Ketchum, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Blaine County Housing Authority and The Hunger Coalition have all funded hotel room stays.
“The specific issue right now is that these 31 people, starting on Dec. 27, will not have a room for a week because hotels need those rooms back for the holidays,” Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “But I think everyone’s aware of the bigger issue: our lack of affordable housing. It’s been an issue for Blaine County for the past three years, and certainly was exacerbated during COVID.”
A specific shelter location had yet to be decided on as of press time Thursday, McCleary told the Express. A centralized dropoff location for blankets, pillows and coats was also being finalized Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday, nonprofit leaders floated the idea of using the Community Campus gym—or the basement of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center to house those displaced.
“I know people are tired of our voice...but we need something,” Naomi Spence, co-executive director of The Hunger Coalition, said on Tuesady. “‘Hey, I have a gym.’ ‘Hey, I have a basement.’ People don’t think it’s bad. They haven’t said ‘yes’ yet. It is so bad—we are there, it is happening right now.
“We had five nonprofits here on Monday just doing damage control. We’re feeding a record number of people...We need to put pressure on other organizations that have [shelter] space, even if it is just for a week.”
The county is seeking dozens of volunteers to be trained by Red Cross in order to take 8-to-12-hour shifts at whatever shelter comes together, McCleary said. The hope is to recruit 12 to 24 bilingual volunteers to assist with translation.
“We think this is a very serious situation,” McCleary told the Express. “What is needed, in addition to money, is volunteers to work at the shelter, and people to drop off blankets and pillows and coats there.”
McCleary said that once a shelter location is established—which could be as early as after press time Thursday evening—prospective volunteers should reach out to former Sen. Michelle Stennett and current Sen. Ron Taylor at stennett.michelle@gmail.com and rtaylor@senate.idaho.gov, respectively.
Money can be donated to the effort through the Blaine County Charitable Fund, McCleary said. For more on that, go to www.blainecf.org.
“All of our nonprofits and public entities are working collaboratively and trying to take a piece without overlapping roles and responsibilities,” McCleary said. “In my mind, the Charitable Fund has been the central nonprofit if someone’s having a housing emergency and needing a hotel room or rental assistance.”
McCleary noted that homeless individuals have been living in hotel rooms for “a mix” of reasons.
“I think some people have focused on this ‘Peruvian immigrant’ narrative recently, but that is not the full story,” McCleary added, referring to the sudden influx of new South American families arriving in the Wood River Valley. “Some of these [homeless] individuals have been living here for 20 years.”
On Thursday, the Charitable Fund—joined by the Red Cross, Alliance of Idaho, South Central Public Health District, Blaine County School District, St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, Stennett and Taylor—discussed options for the weeks ahead.
Mary Fauth, director of the Blaine County Charitable Fund, said the Idaho Housing and Finance Association pulled its funding for emergency hotel and motel stays this winter. Last year, the program provided funding for up to two months in a hotel per family, she said, but in mid-October, the program closed with just a week’s notice.
Taylor declined to comment for this story. So did Ketchum officials, through a spokesperson.
McCleary said the county technically has the authority to declare the homelessness crisis an “emergency,” but doubted that the state would recognize it as such. She also said the situation would not meet Red Cross’s criteria to set up and run a temporary shelter, though the organization had agreed to train volunteers for the shelter.
“Although we do see this as an emergency, it’s more systemic,” she said. “The state has been very clear in the past that they would not recognize our housing crisis as an emergency. A disaster and an emergency have to be specific events, like a fire...
“I was hoping our severe cold spell could trigger emergency aid, but unfortunately we live in a cold mountain town where that’s considered normal,” she added. “Also, we might work better without [state or federal resources], by working with nonprofits and the private sector.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I am encouraged that our local leaders are looking to open a shelter for unhoused people. A church, a community center, a gym could be set up as a shelter. Other communities open shelters after a hurricane, a flood, a blizzard, a fire, or other disaster. If our county doesn't qualify for a Red Cross type shelter, then our community has to act now. This is our disaster.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In