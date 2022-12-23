Hailey Scenic (copy)

Local nonprofits have reported a significant increase in demand for services this year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Nearly three dozen Blaine County residents who have been living in hotel rooms with funding from local governments and nonprofit groups will temporarily lose those accommodations on Dec. 27 as hotel rooms fill for the holiday season, several nonprofit directors warned Blaine County leaders this week.

The news prompted the Blaine County commissioners to mobilize resources ahead of what they deemed an impending homelessness emergency.

On Thursday afternoon, representatives from the county and more than 10 nonprofits convened to brainstorm a temporary shelter location where families could stay from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3, and to figure out how to get a shelter up and running and staffed with volunteers.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments