Blaine County commissioners approved on Tuesday a request to the director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources to declare a drought emergency for the county.
A drought declaration would give the Idaho Department of Water Resources power to allow temporary changes to the use of water rights in the county to lessen the impact of a drought on water supplies and water use.
The commissioners, in conjunction with studies from the Natural Resources Conservation Service of Idaho, found that snow levels in the Big Wood River and Little Wood River drainages, along with concerns with local irrigators, indicate drought conditions for 2022.
According to the NRCS, snowpacks in the Little Wood and Big Wood river basins are only 72% to 78% of average. The shortage is compounded by drought conditions in 2021, when snowpack was 65% to 70% of average. Current stream-flow predictions indicate that Magic Reservoir—in southern Blaine County—will only deliver water for approximately 45 days in the 2022 delivery season.
The commissioners’ letter to IDWR Director Gary Spackman also quoted data from the Pocatello Weather Service Office, which stated that “a persistent lack of precipitation from January through early April has left water stored in the mountains of the Big and Little Wood Watersheds significantly below normal.”
Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for precipitation in the spring and summer of 2022 is significantly lower than average. It cites a forecast that water supply volumes in both the Big and Little Wood watersheds are predicted to be 30% to 50% of normal.
The letter states that “all of these factors indicate a high probability of early downstream water calls,” which will negatively impact irrigators in Blaine County. In water “calls,” a senior rights holder who does not receive all of the water they are allotted calls for IDWR to shut off water to some holders of junior rights, thereby securing more water for the senior holder.
A drought emergency declaration would also enable local water jurisdictions to prepare to take the necessary steps to ensure the most efficient management of water operations this irrigation season. ￼
