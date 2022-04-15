County leaders approve land transfers for affordable housing

Blaine County commissioners have approved three resolutions to potentially provide affordable-housing units in conjunction with the Blaine County Housing Authority and ARCH Community Housing Trust.
The resolutions pertain to three parcels of property that were previously owned by the county. They are all in southern Blaine County, in the Waterford Park subdivision in Carey, the Picabo Townsite subdivision and the Gannett area.
The parcels will be transferred to the Housing Authority with the intent that affordable housing be developed. The Housing Authority will be an intermediary to transfer the land from the county to ARCH, which is set to receive $990,000 in federal America Rescue Plan Act funds.
ARCH’s plans call for building a total of six three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath homes with two-car garages. ARCH already owns three parcels of land—one that was purchased using private donations and two in Bellevue that were donated by the city—and will add the three parcels being conveyed by the county.
The federal funds will be matched by an anonymous donor at 50% and ARCH plans to secure the balance of the funding needed through donations.
The homes would be rented to qualifying households at no more than 30% of adjusted gross income.
In 2018, Blaine County committed the land, which was valued at $2.5 million. The lots were originally transferred to the Housing Authority in 2020 for the purpose of developing affordable housing. However, the organization was focused on other projects at the time and transferred the property back to the county.
Board Chairman Dick Fosbury requested that the Housing Authority transfer the lots back to the county in hopes that the commissioners could move forward with an affordable-housing plan for the lots.
Now, with the federal funds awarded to ARCH, the new plan has been been put in place. Because the federal money was awarded to ARCH, the county commissioners passed the resolutions to transfer the land yet again to the Housing Authority, who will then transfer the land to ARCH.
The Housing Authority is working on a strategic planning initiative with consultant Agnew-Beck. Work is expected to continue through May.
“I’m pleased that we will be able to see some housing come out of this,” Fosbury said.
The county commissioners said they believe the transfer of the three lots is one way to have much-needed affordable housing developed. They passed the resolutions unanimously, with 3-0 votes.
“I think that these resolutions and transfers of property to the BCHA are in the public interest,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “As we are aware, we have a very serious housing challenge in our community and anything that we can do to provide additional housing is very much in the public interest.” ￼
