Blaine County commissioners last week unanimously approved a funding request from the nonprofit Sawtooth Society, which works to protect and improve the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The Sawtooth Society is trying to secure funding to initiate a long-term plan to provide educational resources to reduce a number of threats to the SNRA.
According to the society, the goal is to raise at least $20,000 to initiate the project from private foundations and an additional $3,000 per year for three to five years from the county. Commissioners on April 19 approved the request for $3,000 a year for a minimum of three years.
The Sawtooth Society works to protect the SNRA through promoting conservation, recreation, education and advocacy. The organization works closely with the U.S. Forest Service, the National Forest Foundation, the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and other agencies.
“The funding for us is something that we need for years and years to come,” said Kathyrn Grohusky, executive director of the Sawtooth Society. “As executive director, I am looking to create stronger collaborations to help the SNRA.”
The 756,000-acre SNRA has seen a substantial jump in yearly visitors, the organization reported. The average daily vehicle traffic through the recreation area jumped 20% from 2019 to 2020, the highest annual increase in many years. Also, reports from the Sawtooth Society have shown that from 2017 to 2020, the region saw a 500% increase in recreational use. Grohusky believes that additional funding will assist with problems associated with more visitors.
Along with the major uptick in visitation, the funding request also coincides with the society’s 25th-year anniversary and the SNRA’s 50th anniversary. ￼
Let’s improve it by getting the leaders to get off their duffs and pick up trash littered in the back country and take down excavated monuments that have been put up by people .
