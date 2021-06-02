An international nonprofit to provide free counseling services to first responders and their families has a new Blaine County-based chapter.
911 At Ease, an organization founded in Santa Barbara, Calif., officially launched its Idaho chapter in late May. The group has recruited four Blaine County therapists to provide trauma-informed mental health services to local first responders and their families, the cost of which is covered by the nonprofit itself.
“This has been an incredibly difficult year [for mental health] in particular,” said Erin Pfaeffle, clinical coordinator for the Idaho chapter of 911 At Ease and director of community engagement for St. Luke’s Wood River. “We want those who are saving our lives, saving our communities to be the healthiest and strongest they can be.”
Pfaeffle and Blaine County Sheriff’s Capt. Bryan Carpita are among the leaders of the new Idaho chapter. While their efforts began in Blaine County, the organization is now looking to provide services in Ada County and elsewhere in the state, Pfaeffle said.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have 911 At Ease growing their service in Blaine County,” said Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman in a statement. “Although rural Idaho is a world away from Southern California, issues of mental health for first responders aren’t isolated geographically.”
A launch event and fundraiser held by the local branch of the organization on the weekend of May 22 raised more than $15,000 for the nonprofit., organizers said.
“This was a great event that is the start of a very important, much-needed service,” Carpita said in a statement. “I am glad to be a part of this, and am so thankful for 911 At Ease International, especially in these trying times.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In