Blaine County and the city of Ketchum are cooperating to establish a new regional housing authority that would coordinate initiatives to address the affordable-housing crisis.
The plan would restructure the Blaine County Housing Authority, the county’s primary manager of affordable-housing units.
County commissioners, Ketchum officials and a housing consultant discussed the initiative last week. The goal looks to be a unified housing council that would feature representatives from the county, the cities of the Wood River Valley, and nonprofit organizations and businesses. Some officials envision the different entities working in unison to combat the acute housing crisis in Blaine County, rather than through isolated efforts.
“All of the jurisdictions at this point realize that this is the biggest issue facing the county right now—anything that we can do to bring us together to be able to work more closely to take action,” County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said at the April 19 meeting. “Most everyone who lives here and is in office certainly recognizes a need for a change in housing and the only way we can do this is if we work together as local governments, nonprofits and business partners.”
The county is looking at several options to change and strengthen the Blaine County Housing Authority. Officials suggested that regular meetings with the leaders of all of Blaine County’s cities on what needs to be accomplished by the Housing Authority would establish consistent levels of communication and would benefit the entire valley.
“I think it’s a fine idea to look at any options to strengthen the Housing Authority,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said. “Even to restructure it to a structure comprised of elected officials operating under a joint powers agreement.”
The Housing Authority is an independent public organization that manages and promotes development of affordable-housing units. With its own executive director and governing board, it provides services to people in need of housing and cooperates with governments and other entities.
Currently, the county is the only governmental body that conducts regular reports on the Housing Authority. However, Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley has suggested a potential “community collaboration” between the governmental bodies of the county that would meet regularly to discuss the issues of housing.
Riley, along with the city of Ketchum, proposed earlier this year a countywide housing cooperative to address the immediate need for action on a reorganization of the Housing Authority. The plan called for a shared resource pool between the county and the city of Ketchum, as well a joint powers agreement, slated to begin in June.
“We came up with this proposal because we were concerned about Ketchum going at it alone with adding additional city resources,” Riley said. “Why wouldn’t we put additional Ketchum resources into a shared housing department?”
Currently, Ketchum is working to enact a Housing Action Plan that calls for spending millions of dollars to add hundreds of units to the stock of affordable housing.
In the joint meeting, consulting agency Agnew-Beck outlined a regional housing coordination service platform, in which the initial task would be to establish communication between the county and the cities to determine the tasks, roles and goals for the plan.
Currently, Agnew-Beck is developing plans to prepare workshops and to assist with the hiring of necessary staff. The agency is also in the process of finding the most efficient organizational model for the body, and to define a long-term housing coordination structure. This service is slated to cost the county $15,000.
Although the plan is still in developmental phases, Fosbury said he believes that discussion was a step in the right direction. However, he expressed skepticism that a reorganization could really make an impactful difference.
“I’m seeing incredibly good progress and good work taking place,” he said. “This is really good progress. However, I am not convinced that having a city council person from Ketchum having an authority is really going to change anything. I will support what the board wants to do, and we will make it happen.”
The city of Ketchum’s plan aims to draft a budget by the end of April, form a board for the new authority and hold the first meeting by June. Plans also include hiring staff and an executive director by August. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hailey had an airport, before the "Authority" came to town. We had a Chamber of Commerce once as well. What will the Ketchum/County Housing Authority/Council accomplish for the people of Hailey?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In