State Highway 75, South of Ketchum (copy)

ITD is seeking input plans to redesign aspects of state Highway 75, seen here south of Ketchum.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department, is analyzing proposed improvements to state Highway 75 through 2025.

Jesse Barrus, ITD’s District 4 engineer, and ITD project manager Mark Campbell, outlined on Tuesday the needs for improvements on the Highway 75 corridor from Timmerman Junction south of Bellevue all the way to Ketchum.

ITD outlined three projects planned for the corridor, along with new bus stops along the route.

