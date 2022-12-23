The Blaine County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department, is analyzing proposed improvements to state Highway 75 through 2025.
Jesse Barrus, ITD’s District 4 engineer, and ITD project manager Mark Campbell, outlined on Tuesday the needs for improvements on the Highway 75 corridor from Timmerman Junction south of Bellevue all the way to Ketchum.
ITD outlined three projects planned for the corridor, along with new bus stops along the route.
There are plans to adjust the Highway 75 lanes starting at Birch Street in Bellevue to widen the highway to four lanes, providing an additional two lanes in each direction. ITD plans for another widening project from McKercher Boulevard in Hailey to Elkhorn Road that will widen the lanes to five, including a center median.
During a reevaluation of the entire corridor, a roundabout that was originally planned at the Gannett Road intersection in Bellevue was found to not be as efficient as originally planned, and ITD determined that a traffic signal would be better suited to the location.
“As we look at traffic patterns, it really doesn’t make much sense for a roundabout,” Barrus said. “Because of the impact and amount of traffic, we look at all the users—pedestrians, bicyclists, the trucking community and lots of different things. That is why we will see some changes to the design during the reevaluation process. We are still committed to this, and we have it as a high priority.”
According to Campbell, the improvements are planned for completion sometime in mid 2025.
“As far as the scheduling goes, we are looking at preliminary design for early next year,” Campbell said. “Once we get through that, we will get working towards an intermediate and final design and we will keep tweaking the design based on comments we hear throughout the entire design process. We are hoping to get through the final design to mid to late 2024.”
According to ITD, the McKercher to Elkhorn design has been adjusted due to issues with the intersection of Buttercup Road and state Highway 75.
The new plan to alleviate these issues involves extending Deer Creek Road to the east up to Buttercup Road that will have a four-way stop at the extension. This extension would require bonding from state and federal entities, and according to Barrus, the plans are not final.
“A lot of this is contingent on bonding,” Barrus said. “We have not bonded for this yet, so we are still in the design process and none of this is quite set in stone at this point. We are trying to figure out how everything is going to work together, and we will be taking comments and looking at several other things.”
ITD also said that it is committed to preserving wildlife migration zones along the corridor, although wildlife protection may become an expensive endeavor.
“We remember wildlife and are sensitive to it. It is definitely something we think about,” Barrus said. “That will become something separate that we will work with Fish and Game and property owners. We aren’t real close to looking at wildlife treatment, as it hasn’t been very favorable and can become very expensive so that may have to be a different project.”
The board and ITD are still inviting comments from the public, as the board will use the comments for future adjustments to the preliminary design plans. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In