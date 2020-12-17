A court trial to determine the outcome of a lawsuit filed against Blaine County by former commission candidate Kiki Tidwell wrapped up last week, but no decision has been made yet by a judge.
The lawsuit claims that the county illegally issued a building permit allowing ARCH Community Housing Trust to build a duplex at 3702 Buttercup Road, north of Hailey.
The trial, which took place virtually over Zoom, began on Nov. 12 and went on for two days, according to court records. It was halted because a witness was unable to participate last month, but resumed for a day on Dec. 9, so that the witness could give testimony, according to Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves, who is representing the county in the suit.
The case is subject to further briefing, which will conclude by the end of January, Graves said. After that, the judge will make a decision.
Tidwell, who ran unsuccessfully for the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners this year, first filed the lawsuit against the county, Blaine County Housing Authority and ARCH in September 2018.
