A court trial to determine the outcome of a lawsuit filed against Blaine County by former commission candidate Kiki Tidwell will resume on Wednesday, court documents show.
The lawsuit claims that a county building permit allowing ARCH to build a duplex at 3702 Buttercup Road, north of Hailey, was issued illegally.
The trial, which is taking place virtually over Zoom, began on Nov. 12 and went on for two days, according to court records. The trial was halted because a witness was unable to participate last month, according to Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves, who is representing the county in the suit.
That witness will give testimony when the trial resumes next week, Graves said; the court is then expected to make a decision after further briefing by the parties.
Tidwell, who ran unsuccessfully for the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners this year, first filed the lawsuit against the county, Blaine County Housing Authority and ARCH Community Housing Trust in September 2018.
Commented