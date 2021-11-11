The Blaine County Road & Bridge Department has stopped plowing and conducting maintenance work for the season on the county-owned section of Trail Creek Road that leads to Trail Creek Summit, east of Sun Valley.
The county announced Wednesday that about 8 inches of snow had accumulated at the highest point of the road and that icy patches had developed in several areas. It is advising motorists to use caution if they travel on the road and to avoid traveling on the road if their vehicle cannot easily navigate snow and ice.
The public will be notified when the road is closed for the winter season, the county stated.
