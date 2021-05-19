As Blaine County home prices continue to rise and renters increasingly find themselves without options, local leaders are forming a working group to address what officials have described as a housing crisis across the Wood River Valley.
A housing workshop hosted by the Blaine County commissioners on Monday gathered elected and nonprofit leaders from across the valley to discuss the situation and brainstorm potential solutions. The intention behind the workshop, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said, was to begin working toward an action plan “that we can execute and actually get something done.”
Similar workshops have been held over the years, some participants noted—but recent numbers have given the issue even more urgency.
“I think there’s a lot of different options and we’ve kind of gone around them in circles over the past few years,” Ketchum Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said. “I don’t know if we need to pick one and tackle it or come at it from all directions, but I think that we need to stop talking about it and actually go do something.”
The Blaine County Housing Authority has seen a “dramatic increase” in people seeking affordable workforce community housing, Executive Director Nathan Harvill told workshop participants. Many of those people are long-time renters who have been displaced by rising rents or landlords wishing to sell their properties, Harvill said. And for the first time since Harvill joined the organization four years ago, he added, there is a waitlist for temporary housing.
“This is a very crucial moment, I believe, in the community of Blaine County,” he said. “There are a lot of people who are desperate.”
That desperation has extended to employers, too. A number of businesses in the valley have been forced to limit their hours or service due to a lack of workers who can afford housing in the valley, said Harry Griffith, executive director of Sun Valley Economic Development.
“This is a long-term problem, and it needs long-term solutions,” Griffith said.
One of those employers is the Blaine County School District, Trustee Gretchen Gorham told workshop participants. Several new teachers have accepted positions in the district in recent months, only to go back on their offers because they couldn’t find housing, Gorham said.
“We are just desperate,” she said. “We’re going to have a shortage if we can’t get these [teachers] housing. We are really in crisis.”
Other participants in Monday’s workshop included ARCH Community Housing Trust Executive Director Michelle Griffith, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson, Keri York of the Wood River Land Trust and former Blaine County Commissioner Sarah Michael. Going forward, Greenberg said, he would like to refine the group to create a formal action committee.
Ketchum City Councilman Michael David described Monday’s meeting as “an important first baby step.”
“I’ve attended several meetings like this one and sometimes they’ll produce a little bit of momentum, but oftentimes it just fades off and we’re back in the same situation,” David said. “This is a house of cards. It appears to be OK on the surface, but we’re at a tipping point.”
Am I the only one wondering why the city of Ketchum is beginning a $9 million fundraising campaign to purchase a 64 acre park and preserve at Warm Springs Ranch which doesn't include any workforce or affordable housing? If ten acres could have been taken and used for community housing, it would make a difference. Ketch I and II recently sold for $9 million, and has thrown dozens of people into a price gouging rental hole. A group of community investors could have purchased that property.
A recent opinion piece by the BC Housing Authority, called for a Housing Investment Fund, where a number of housing options could be funded to provide for much needed housing. This five alarm crisis has been coming for decades, action is needed now, not more talk. We have the resources in this community to solve this problem, do we have the will?
The Golden Crust seems well represented.
I am concerned at the lack of hard data in this article. Was any hard evidence introduced relative to the "affordable" shortage, where specifically it exists by community, incomes of those affected, family sizes of those who need accomodations, and remedies? I am specifically concerned by bureaucrats recently espousing policies referred to as "dont let the perfect destroy the good" in absence of credible data. To me, such rhetoric reeks of Marxism.
So, the local governments feel it's their role to try and change the dynamics of a free market? Housing prices are set the market, by the dynamics of supply and demand. No one has a "right" to live in the most desireable places, like oceanfront property. The "right" is to be able to buy in if you can afford it. That right exists in the WRV.
To offer subsidized housing is not a role for government. It's but another step toward Socialism and the destruction of the American way of life. Isn't it interesting that the public support for the new animal shelter was easily obtained, yet no one is stepping up to buy housing for other people? The people have spoken. Some want a free lunch, but who is going to pay for it? More Federal grants - which puts pressure on rising taxes for everyone?
Folks, this is all about yet another iteration of wealth redistritbution. In other words, Socialism. Is that what you want? Politicians "buying" votes by giving away "free stuff?"
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled people have a "right" to sleep on the sidewalks if an alternate is not provided by the city (Boise).
Absolutely...the only time I've yielded my Right To Sleep is when I joined the Army.
