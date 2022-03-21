Blaine County and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will hold a town hall meeting on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. to share information about poisonous yew plants, which have been responsible for killing elk and moose across the valley this winter.
The county is holding this meeting in order to educate residents about how to identify the plant, what to do once it’s been identified and how to better protect wildlife from the toxic shrubs.
Lynn Kinter, lead botanist for Fish and Game, Terry Thompson, regional communications manager Fish and Game, and Kay Draper of Blaine County’s Noxious Weeds Department will lead the discussion on the poisonous yew plant.
The planting, possession or selling of yew is illegal per legislation passed in 2016 to protect wildlife and pets in Blaine County following the deaths of around 20 elk in January of that year, including 10 at the Hailey Cemetery and five at the Valley Club north of Hailey. Ornamental yew bushes are also toxic to many other mammals including horses, pronghorn, cattle, rabbits, dogs, cats and humans.
The meeting will be held virtually Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. To attend the meeting, visit https://meet.goto.com/237010877 and use access code 237-010-877.
If you have any issues accessing the meeting, contact Stephanie Carlson at scarlson@co.blaine.id.us.
