Blaine County facilities will remain closed through at least May 10, county commissioners decided Tuesday.
The Blaine County Annex and the Old County Courthouse, both in Hailey, have been closed to the public since March 17 due to the spread of COVID-19. The closure was scheduled to last until May 4.
On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to extend the closure an extra week to give county officials more time to determine next steps.
The commissioners will discuss plans for reopening with county department leaders at their regular meeting May 5.
“I think we’re OK where we are right now,” Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said at Tuesday’s meeting, referring to the current closures. “Nobody’s twisting our arms to [reopen] fast. We want to do it right.”
Though the physical buildings have been closed to the public, county employees have been accessible to the public by telephone and email.
The annex is home to the Department of Motor Vehicles, the county assessor, the county treasurer, the prosecuting attorney, the public defender, probation, Land Use and Building Services, and GIS. The Old Courthouse houses departments related to elections, indigent services, county clerk, auditor, recorder, payroll, county administrator and administrative services.
The Old Courthouse is also the site of county commissioners meetings, which are available for public viewing online.
