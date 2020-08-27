All Blaine County employees will receive a $500 bonus in the coming months in acknowledgement of the risks and challenges of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county commissioners determined Tuesday.
Elected officials will not receive a bonus.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the three commissioners expressed appreciation for county employees who have worked during the pandemic and adapted to new practices and procedures.
“I’ve just been very impressed with how nearly unanimously everyone cooperated and has demonstrated the right way to behave,” said Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who described the pandemic as “very difficult” for workers and “constantly challenging and changing.”
All county employees, excluding elected officials, will receive $500 as a lump sum in the fall.
“This isn’t going away anytime soon and everyone’s working really hard,” Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said. “I encourage everyone to be diligent, especially moving into the flu season.”
Private sector employees and small business owners experienced layoffs and closures of their businesses. Public employees continue to get paid and enjoy health and retirement benefits all paid for by taxpayers. Except for front line medical personnel, what justifies a bonus to those who escaped layoffs, reduced hours, or loss of benefits? Count employees should be ashamed to touch that money when so many are out of work.
This is our tax dollars. How can you tell the rest of us that we can’t work and earn money while at the same time pass a bonus for county employees. Are you kidding me!!!!
