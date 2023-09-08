Working to set general “rules of decorum” for public hearings, the Blaine County Commissioners discussed for the third time a resolution on Sept. 5 to govern both legislative hearings, which include the regular board meetings, as well as quasi-judicial hearings, which involve specific applications regarding personal property or other such personally vested interests falling under county or state law.

The quasi-judicial hearings primarily would involve the Planning and Zoning Commission, or potentially the Hearing Examiner.

“What this is largely intended to do is provide general rules for the conduct of meetings and to provide these both for the board and the other entities who would rely on this resolution and tools to run good, efficient, fair meetings,” said Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves.

kari@mtexpress.com

