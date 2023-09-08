Working to set general “rules of decorum” for public hearings, the Blaine County Commissioners discussed for the third time a resolution on Sept. 5 to govern both legislative hearings, which include the regular board meetings, as well as quasi-judicial hearings, which involve specific applications regarding personal property or other such personally vested interests falling under county or state law.
The quasi-judicial hearings primarily would involve the Planning and Zoning Commission, or potentially the Hearing Examiner.
“What this is largely intended to do is provide general rules for the conduct of meetings and to provide these both for the board and the other entities who would rely on this resolution and tools to run good, efficient, fair meetings,” said Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves.
It isn’t intended as a “Bible of all things,” Graves continued, to be scrutinized at all meetings, but rather as a general construct for how meetings will be conducted.
While the commissioners have a level of discretion during the regular board meetings, when it comes to the quasi-judicial hearings, Graves said, there are “much more heightened due process requirements. And so the process has to be much more formal.”
Graves noted the resolution also provides a “training tool” for new staff or elected officials to learn how the meetings are run and the differences between the legislative and quasi-judicial hearings.
In their original form, the rules were drafted into an ordinance that contained some penalty provisions for violations. However, when Graves brought a draft before the board in the spring, it was changed instead to a resolution.
As an ordinance, Graves said, it would have meant an amendment to Blaine County Code.
“It also had a penalty provision for persons who violate the terms of the ordinance,” Graves said. But after further reflection by the board, Graves himself, and some feedback from the public, the consensus “was that it was maybe a little too heavy handed. And so we backed down from that and it became a resolution.”
The current draft of the resolution does not have any penalties associated with it.
Due to some minor requests for changes by Commissioner Angenie McCleary, the board agreed to vote on an updated version at the Sept. 12 meeting.
McCleary stressed the importance of having such a resolution in place but noted it doesn’t institute any significant changes.
“It mirrors what we already do and clarifies that,” she said. “I don’t see it as a departure of what [we’re] doing but putting it in writing.”
McCleary discussed how public comments and particularly questions from the public can be responded to, and requested adding more room for potential responses.
Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis noted that not all questions can and should be answered. Graves noted that he wanted to avoid a “cross examination” type allowance.
But McCleary noted there still is sometimes a productive opportunity to provide answers from the board or staff, and that there are at times an opportunity for members of the public to provide a rebuttal.
It was agreed to add a sentence along the lines of “questions directed to the presiding body will be accepted as comment and may be answered or responded to at the discretion of the presiding body.”
McCleary also requested more specific language regarding circumstances for which board members need to make disclosures and potentially recuse themselves, as well as adding a few words around executive sessions being held only for reasons authorized under Idaho law.
Former Blaine County Commissioner Larry Schoen was the only member of the public to comment on the resolution. Schoen also gave feedback earlier in the process, expressing caution against limitations on free speech and public engagement.
In its final form, Schoen took some issue with the resolution not adhering more to older rules in place, as well as the requirement for the county administrator to act as a stand-in in the event other board members cannot attend.
The six-page draft resolution includes 10 rules governing any hearings when the presiding body is not acting in a quasi-judicial matter, and 19 for quasi-judicial matters.
It begins with general rules of decorum, like turning cell phones off, and maintaining “respect for others in attendance and refrain from using profanity, making personal comments, insulting others, or making verbal or non-verbal outbursts such as clapping, cheering, booing, hissing, or any other sound that disrupts the meeting.”
It does not set a specific time limit for public comment, but states, “Depending upon the number of persons wishing to comment on a particular issue and the allotted time for the meeting, the presiding officer may limit the time for each speaker to make comment.”
While any punitive measures were eliminated, the resolution addresses how to respond to disruptions and a series of techniques, including verbal warnings, calling for a recess, requesting the “offending party to leave,” adjournment or continuance, and finally, alerting law enforcement.” ￼
