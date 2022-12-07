Quigley Road; general cutline

Quigley Ranch subdivision would sit in Quigley Canyon, seen here from Quigley Road in July.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County commissioners on Nov. 29 considered but ultimately delayed deciding on a controversial application to subdivide 567 acres in Quigley Canyon east of Hailey into 24 residential lots surrounded by protected land.

The applicant, TVIV Quigley LLC, has proposed to develop Quigley Ranch subdivision through a planned-unit development, a planning mechanism that allows flexibility in the development of larger-scale projects. The PUD plan calls for establishing lots ranging in size from 1.27 to 4.95 acres on the site east of the Quigley Farm development in Hailey.

The development footprint of approximately 50 acres would be surrounded by land protected under a Wood River Land Trust conservation easement.

