Blaine County commissioners on Nov. 29 considered but ultimately delayed deciding on a controversial application to subdivide 567 acres in Quigley Canyon east of Hailey into 24 residential lots surrounded by protected land.
The applicant, TVIV Quigley LLC, has proposed to develop Quigley Ranch subdivision through a planned-unit development, a planning mechanism that allows flexibility in the development of larger-scale projects. The PUD plan calls for establishing lots ranging in size from 1.27 to 4.95 acres on the site east of the Quigley Farm development in Hailey.
The development footprint of approximately 50 acres would be surrounded by land protected under a Wood River Land Trust conservation easement.
Concerned neighbors piled into the Old County Courthouse in Hailey for the hearing, citing concerns such as inadequate parking for recreation, higher volume of traffic in the area, insufficient fire suppression measures, avalanche dangers and the threat of losing the natural integrity of the canyon.
“Is it wise to put this in an avalanche zone?” Brian Struges of Hailey said. “I strongly recommend that you find a different spot for these homes.”
Hailey resident Lily Simpson urged the commissioners to “save this area for recreation.”
“This is about keeping the character of Quigley Canyon,” she said. “This entire application is contrary to that.”
The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission last summer recommended denial of the project, finding that the proposed subdivision did not meet standards for open space for recreation areas, efficient use of the land and preservation of the character of the canyon.
The applicant provided a revision of the original plan for development to address the county P&Z’s concerns, though the proposed changes were presented to the County Commission as addendums to the original plan. The proposed revisions included some reductions in lot sizes, expanded parking areas and measures to establish better open space for wildlife.
Last week, though, the board sought more information on lingering concerns.
“I’m still concerned as we are learning about recent wildfire’s frequency,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said “Its actually having an effect on the ability to get insurance for fire protection.”
The property is zoned as Residential/Agricultural and Rural Residential, which allow for limited housing development. The majority of the property is located within the Land Trust’s encompassing 1,278-acre conservation easement.
Quigley Canyon is an active area for recreation such as walking, hiking and Nordic skiing, the county staff report notes. It is also wildlife habitat.
“The Quigley Ranch subdivision and increased activity in Quigley Canyon is and will continue to negatively impact existing wintering big game habitat,” the staff report states.
The commissioners took no action on the presentation at the meeting. However, the board agreed to set a Dec. 13 hearing for the applicant and the public to continue the discussion on the proposed subdivision. ￼
