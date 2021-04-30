The Blaine County commissioners tentatively agreed this week to look into creating an advisory committee to discuss the funding ambulance services provided by local fire departments in Fiscal Year 2022 and beyond, following a presentation by Wood River Fire and Rescue on the rising costs of increasing service.
Wood River Fire and Rescue on Tuesday informally requested a roughly $400,000 increase in county ambulance district funding next year in order to improve emergency medical staffing levels and response times—a jump to $1,587,000 from the $1,192,027 allocated to the department in Fiscal Year 2021.
“We are fully aware that we are asking for more from the [Blaine County Ambulance District],” Bateman said in a statement. “With that said, we are excited to give more. We want to raise the bar.”
Rather than make any decisions or verbal commitments regarding the Wood River Fire and Rescue request Tuesday, the commissioners discussed the possibility of convening an advisory committee to consider the needs and funding of all local fire departments—which contract with the county to provide emergency medical services—going forward.
“I think we need to look at this with a more holistic approach and ask how do we help everybody achieve the [level of service] everybody would like to see us provide,” Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said.
He suggested that approach could include a more collaborative approach between departments across the Wood River Valley.
“I know we’re going to see growth,” Greenberg said. “I want to do it in a way that’s balanced and fair and sustainable.”
Commissioner Dick Fosbury said he supported the idea of developing an advisory committee in the near future.
“We need to get everyone [together] and see what various jurisdictions need,” Fosbury said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In