Trout Unlimited will reimburse the county, officials said.
In 2019, Blaine County sued the Flying Heart Ranch Owners Association, filing a complaint in 5th District Court aimed at restoring easy access to the Big Wood River through Flying Heart Ranch north of Hailey.
The county asked the court to decide whether the public has the right to park in a platted county right of way along Aspen Lakes Drive, and to order the homeowners association to remove signs banning parking in the easement.
The more significant part of the deal is still in development. The county eventually agreed to built parking lots by the easements. As part of the settlement, it will be responsible for the cost of construction, maintenance and repair of the lots and be held responsible for maintenance and repair. The agreement also stipulates that the homeowners association will be entitled to tow vehicles parked outside of the designated parking area.
In response to the question of trash pickup at the parking area, the county agreed to provide a $10,000 payment to the homeowners Association, which was to be split between the county and Silver Creek Outfitters.
According to the county, the check written by Trout Unlimited, which was to make the payment on behalf of Silver Creek Outfitters, was rejected by the Flying Heart Ranch Association. The county then decided that it would write a $5,000 check that would be reimbursed by Trout Unlimited.
“The county has already paid their portion of the payments,” Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim Graves said. “The Silver Creek portion of the payments was intended to be paid by Trout Unlimited. They submitted a check —but the $5,000 check was rejected by the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association. Once that was rejected we tried to figure out another way to accomplish this goal and that was to write another $5,000 check. [We] will be reimbursed almost immediately to fulfill the requirements of the settlement agreements and draw one step closer to having this put behind us.” ￼
