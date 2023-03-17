Flying Heart

A judge has instructed Blaine County to build two designated parking areas for the public to access the Big Wood River in the Flying Heart subdivision. The Flying Heart Ranch Owners Association may tow vehicles parked on the road or in the lot after dark.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In January, Blaine County finalized an agreement with the Flying Heart Ranch Owners Association regarding public access to fishermen’s easements within Flying Heart Ranch. As part of the deal, this month the county cut a $5,000 check to the homeowners association to cover cleanup costs on site.

Trout Unlimited will reimburse the county, officials said.

In 2019, Blaine County sued the Flying Heart Ranch Owners Association, filing a complaint in 5th District Court aimed at restoring easy access to the Big Wood River through Flying Heart Ranch north of Hailey.

