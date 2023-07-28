As the Blaine County commissioners ended budget deliberations for fiscal year 2024, they strongly encouraged community engagement prior to the Aug. 22 public hearing.

The tentative budget will be voted on Aug. 1, but they stressed numerous times that the draft of the budget is not final. However, if approved Tuesday, it cannot be increased in total dollar amount, though, it can be decreased.

“We encourage your participation,” said Commissioner Angenie McCleary at the July 25 meeting. “Email us. Call us. Meet with us.”

