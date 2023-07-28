As the Blaine County commissioners ended budget deliberations for fiscal year 2024, they strongly encouraged community engagement prior to the Aug. 22 public hearing.
The tentative budget will be voted on Aug. 1, but they stressed numerous times that the draft of the budget is not final. However, if approved Tuesday, it cannot be increased in total dollar amount, though, it can be decreased.
“We encourage your participation,” said Commissioner Angenie McCleary at the July 25 meeting. “Email us. Call us. Meet with us.”
The final budget will not be approved until Sept. 5, which allows for two weeks of continued public engagement in the process.
Over the course of more than three days of deliberations, personnel costs have been a focus, as Blaine County Clerk and Budget Officer Stephen McDougall Graham emphasized.
“It represents the largest single component of the budget,” he said.
Personnel costs for fiscal year 2023 accounted for 53% of the budget when ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds are included, and 58% without those funds.
On the first day of deliberations in June, McDougall Graham expressed concern that the salary step increases (given at six months, two years, etc.) are combining with cost-of-living (also referred to as “market”) increases to make the budget unsustainable.
“The two policies are interacting with one another in a way that greatly increases our personnel cost,” he said.
McDougall Graham also described the way in which the annual cost-of-living increase compounds year over year.
Relaying a historical review prepared by financial analyst Ozzie Gripentrog upon request by the board, McDougall Graham said that from 2016 to 2023, the portion of the county’s budget spent on salaries increased on average about 7% a year. Due to the compounding effect, that translates to about a 57% increase over those seven years, he said.
That doesn’t mean each employee’s salary increased by that much, he noted, as it is impacted by a number of other factors, including adding full-time employees to the payroll, increased cost of benefits, and money in the budget for unfilled vacancies.
The key decision McDougall Graham requested the commissioners make at the July 25 meeting was on the size of the cost-of-living increase.
“This is really kind of the tent pole decision around which the rest of the budget pivots,” he said at the July 20 meeting.
Over the past few months, the board has discussed a budget with a cost-of-living increase at anywhere between zero and 4%, while watching the state and national Consumer Price Index (CPI), which can change daily.
Last year, a 9% increase was approved. However there was a 0% increase the prior year.
On July 25, McCleary encouraged her fellow commissioners to set the tentative budget with a 3% cost-of-living increase, acknowledging that could be reduced.
McCleary, who has now participated in 16 budget hearings, also stated that, in general, “I think we are in extraordinarily good fiscal health,” and thus could afford the 3% cost-of-living increase.
One factor that may influence a change, noted McCleary and Davis, would be a potential decrease in revenue as reported from taxing agencies.
McDougall Graham reported there was a possibility of less-than-anticipated tax revenue based on some early numbers, and that more information would be available in advance of the Aug. 22 hearing.
Given that amount could translate to about $500,000 less in revenue, Davis said that could impact her comfort level with the 3% increase.
At prior meetings, Davis and Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux leaned more toward a 2% increase.
But given McDougall Graham’s warnings of personnel cost sustainability at the beginning of deliberations, and the commissioners decision to take a “corrective” approach to the budget, they discussed at length taking a closer look at employee salaries before making decisions for fiscal year 2025.
They agreed to conduct a salary and benefit survey, among other efforts.
Davis said that what concerns her most is not the budgetary difference between a 2% or 3% increase, but the compounding effect of those types of increases year after year.
The board emphasized the importance of sending a message of valuing all county employees, but Davis also noted the need to avoid a worst-case scenario of layoffs down the road if personnel costs continue to grow at the current rate.
Independently of what the commissioners ultimately decide on the cost-of-living increase, McDougall Graham said personnel costs will increase by about 5%.
Davis said she was willing to compromise to keep the increase at 3% for now, but on the stipulation they commit to very specific plans to look closely at a number of cost-related components in advance of next year’s budget process.
“I’m not comfortable approving spending at this level if we don’t do this next year,” Davis said.
The commissioners agreed to also examine the costs and benefits of a 4-day versus a 5-day work week for county employees and analyze the current step policy.
Other stated priorities included creating a strategic plan for capital improvements and a new road and bridge levy to put to voters next May.
Davis also requested an assessment of county fees, many of which have not been updated in a decade or more.
Over several meetings, McCleary stated clear support for keeping the four-day work week for county employees, as did several county employees during public comment sessions.
Both McCleary and Mollineaux talked about prioritizing “meaningful” public engagement and a communications plan, both “internally and externally.”
Mollineaux also stressed making a specific timeline for the review efforts and longer term goals. She discussed the tools she would like to have looking at next year’s budget, and noted, “You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”
McCleary said she felt good about how aligned the three (representing the first all-female board in county history) were at this time.
Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams agreed on the need to review the step schedule, giving the example of an employee in his office who had worked for the county for 21 years who soon would be making less than an employee who had been in his office for two years because of the way the steps are implemented.
Williams also spoke in support of a cost-of-living increase of 3% or 4%, noting, “If I take care of my people, they take care of the public.”
He emphasized the uniquely challenging cost-of-living aspects in Blaine County and said everyone is struggling to meet the increased prices.
In terms of expenditures for various departments and community organizations who receive funding from the county, the general approach by the board was to keep funding levels flat from the previous years, with a few exceptions.
Some of the most significant one-time expenses allocated in the tentative budget include Information Technology upgrades, money earmarked for the Colorado Gulch Bridge project, and a contribution toward the new Mountain Rides electric bus barn in Bellevue.
At this time, the tentative fiscal year 2024 budget totals approximately $42.4 million in expenditures, including about $23.7 million in personnel costs, $16.5 million in maintenance and operations expenses, and $2.1 million in capital expenses.
The county’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $36.6 million. It went up to just under $40.7 million for the fiscal year 2023.
The new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
A subsequent article in the Mountain Express will look at the impact of federal sources of funding, particularly ARPA, on the county’s budget.
In advance of the public hearing on Aug. 22, budget documents will be published in the legal notices of the Idaho Mountain Express on Aug. 9, and numerous budget documents are available on the county website. ￼
