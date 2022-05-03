Blaine County and its partners are struggling to find new homes for residents facing eviction from two properties in the McHanville neighborhood south of Ketchum, the county commissioners said last week.
Sun Valley-based developer Rock Rolling Properties announced late last year that the pair of 1.5-acre lots located on state Highway 75 near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center would be redeveloped into high-density workforce housing soon. The land is currently occupied by Blue Haven and J&J Trailer Park, which together house between 50-60 people, according to December estimates from County Assessor Jim Williams. Residents have until May 31 to vacate.
The county is working with the Blaine County Housing Authority and the Blaine County Charitable Fund to find options for relocation or relief. But, the odds of successfully helping occupants of all 20 units by the deadline are shrinking, according to Commissioner Dick Fosbury.
“This is very, very difficult and challenging,” said Fosbury. “The county just simply doesn’t have any surplus housing or available housing.”
According to the commissioners, the county has been working with the Meadows mobile home park near Cold Springs, which may have space for four mobile homes that could be relocated from J&J after inspection. The Meadows is currently preparing an application to expand its total number of units, which will be sent to Blaine County Planning and Zoning for consideration in June. If it passes muster at P&Z, the plan would head to the commissioners for final approval.
That timeline, though, does little to help residents facing eviction in less than four weeks. In the meantime, the county, Housing Authority and Charitable Fund are looking for temporary housing, reaching out to county residents and area cities in search of short-term solutions. As of last week, little was available, Fosbury said.
For now, the county has also requested that the landowner extend the eviction deadline, according to Fosbury. Fosbury said there was indication is that the landowner would be willing to extend the eviction deadline, though as of last Thursday no formal deal was in place.
“Right now we are simply in a very difficult situation,” Fosbury said. “We don’t have any houses available or very few available options for relocation.” ￼
