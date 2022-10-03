The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will convene in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to discuss a contract between Blaine County and Ada County for the latter to provide pathology services such as autopsies, inspections, X-ray and toxicology reports and court testimony.
These services are planned to be provided to Blaine County by Ada County upon a written request from either the Blaine County prosecuting attorney or the Blaine County coroner. The coroner of Blaine County, an elected official, will still be obligated to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office, such as completing death certificates and determining manner of death.
According to the terms of the contract, the Blaine County coroner and prosecuting attorney will be granted full discretion in requesting these services of Ada County.
